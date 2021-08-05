5 GTA 3 open-ended questions that Rockstar purposefully left ambiguous

GTA 3 is one of Rockstar's most mysterious games when it comes to open-ended questions.

A great deal of the many mysteries associated with GTA 3 tends to involve Claude. As the main protagonist of the game, his actions are instrumental to virtually every event that the player sees in-game. However, it's the events that the player doesn't see which often raise a few questions.

Rockstar Games has purposefully made some of these questions remain unresolved. The answers they gave were rather ambiguous in nature, and Rockstar hasn't done much since then to give GTA 3 fans the answers they were looking for.

Five mysterious questions that Rockstar left ambiguous in GTA 3

5) Is GTA 3's Claude the same as GTA 2's Claude Speed?

"Definitely a drifter, probably from the west coast, new to Liberty City. Surname may or may not be Speed."

Rockstar randomly brought up his surname in a question about Claude's backstory and biography. Fans know that Claude came from San Fierro thanks to GTA San Andreas, so it would be interesting if he were indeed Claude Speed from GTA 2.

Claude Speed from GTA 2's short movie resembles GTA 3's Claude, so it would be interesting if there were a connection between the two characters.

Rockstar teases this question in "Grand Theft Auto III: Your Questions Answered – Part One (Claude, Darkel & Other Characters)" back on December 15, 2011.

4) What were Darkel's missions like in GTA 3?

Darkel's unused model in GTA 3 (Image via GTAforums)

"No. The guys at Rockstar North are far too busy working on future stuff to ever figure out how to fix these old unfinished missions and get them running."

For those that didn't know, Darkel was a beta character who was essentially a crazy bum. Some people had theories that one of his missions would involve blowing up a bus full of school children, which Rockstar Games thought was a funny theory.

Other than that, nothing is known about Darkel's cut missions except that one of them became I Scream, You Scream. He was supposedly going to have five missions, so the remaining four missions are a mystery.

Rockstar teases this question in the same article from the previous entry on this list.

3) Did Claude kill Maria at the end of GTA 3?

Some people assume Claude killed Maria, but it's never been confirmed by Rockstar (Image via Rockstar Games)

"We're not sure about this. Some think he did, and some think he didn’t. Certainly in an original version of the script, Maria had a longer, really annoying speech, but then someone in the audio department wisely put an end to that. Quite what that means for Maria, who can say."

There's a popular theory that the gunshot heard at the end of GTA 3 means that Claude killed Maria. Some fans speculated it was to shut her up, while others thought he was cleaning up loose ends.

Of course, some GTA 3 fans also assume that Claude didn't kill Maria and instead threatened her. Regardless of Maria's fate, all GTA 3 fans hear is silence from her afterward.

Rockstar teases this question in the same article from the previous two entries on this list.

2) What happened to Claude after the events of GTA 3?

It's unknown what Claude does after GTA 3 is over (Image via Rockstar Games)

"He certainly isn’t dead. What else became of him, we don’t know."

Usually, gamers can have an idea of what happens to a GTA protagonist after the events of his game. However, Claude's mysterious ending with Maria, as well as his mute character, means that players don't know what he would be doing with his life after the events of GTA 3.

All that's known is that he wasn't dead. Given how vague it is, it could mean several things.

Rockstar teases this question in the same article from the previous three entries on this list.

1) Donald Love's fate

"No one is quite sure what happened to Donald Love. He certainly crossed a few boundaries and was trying to find a way back to normality. Whether or not he managed this, and what happened to the elderly Asian gentleman are matters we cannot speculate on."

One of the strangest mysteries in GTA 3 is what happens to Donald Love and the Asian Gentleman. The mission, Love's Disappearance, seems rather odd in the grand scheme of things, but players are left with more questions than answers.

Donald Love is never officially seen after GTA 3 occurs, and his questionable behavior leaves his fate as an open-ended question some fans are curious to know.

Rockstar teases this question in "Asked & Answered - Re: Episodes from Liberty City, Yusuf Amir, Donald Love, and L.A. Noire" on September 28, 2009.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

