Who is Guy Jones in GTA 5 RP on NoPixel?

GTA RP has many iconic characters ranging from gritty arms dealers to bizarre but fun characters. One such eccentric character is Guy Jones, a staple of the NoPixel GTA RP server.

Guy Jones is the GTA RP character of popular Twitch streamer Knotty. He has 27,200 followers on Twitch as of June 2021, making him the 177th most-watched GTA 5 streamer. He even had a peak viewer count of 8,491, largely because of his character, Guy Jones.

With his bizarre antics and constipated voice, Guy Jones has continued to fascinate the GTA RP community.

Also, read: Which character did Savx play in GTA 5 RP on NoPixel?

Uncovering the mystery of Guy Jones

Jones is a self-described “crack head” who dresses like Steve from Blue’s Clues and speaks with a "constipated" voice. He often berates other players in voice chat and makes people question his sanity. He is known to frequent casinos as he is an avid gambler and robs houses on the side. Guy Jones has been convicted 11 times for various offenses, including murder.

He is not the typical cunning criminal but, on the contrary, seems to have a casual attitude about everything. This relaxed attitude is why he gets into ridiculous situations, such as attacking Vagos for no good reason. Fans enjoy seeing him deal with the consequences of his actions. This makes him a likable character in the GTA RP community.

This likable persona has led him to befriend many other criminals and start his own gang with Daquan Dumas, called the Natural Born Crackheads. The gang members are known to escape from sticky situations through their sarcasm and wit. The name appears deceivingly funny but masks the activities of a ruthless gang associated with violence and robbing houses. They are also big players in the drug business of Los Santos.

Guy Jones is gay and often jokes about performing sexual acts with other men. He was in a relationship with Larry Knox.

Guy Jones was part of the Train Gang but dissolved the group before the launch of NoPixel 3.0.

Also read: The 3 best GTA Roleplay servers like NoPixel that players can join

Edited by Srijan Sen