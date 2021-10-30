Why adding crossplay to GTA 5 Online will result in a massive increase in the player base

For a long time, GTA Online gamers have been clamoring for crossplay capabilities in the game. Rockstar, on the other hand, has yet to permit cross-platform play in any of their games. Despite the fact that it is accessible on all major platforms, GTA Online does not support crossplay.

If this feature were to be implemented, the game would see a significant increase in new players. In the long run, cross-platform gaming may improve GTA Online by bringing together the game's disparate player base.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

GTA 5 Online: The pros and cons of bringing crossplay functionality to the game

Fans are split on whether or not crossplay should be included in the game. While some gamers enjoy the notion of cross-platform gaming, others believe it is superfluous. Each GTA Online gamer is limited to playing with people from their own platform. This implies that a PS4 user cannot play the game with a friend who only uses an Xbox One.

GTA Online boasts one of the largest multiplayer player bases of any recent game. Its player base, on the other hand, is split between five platforms: PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4 and Xbox One. The game's player base will split even further with the Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

This is due to the fact that the re-release will be limited to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. GTA Online attracts a significant number of gamers across all platforms due to its popularity. However, several complications arise that might be resolved if crossplay were present.

Advantages

The major issue is waiting time, since it becomes difficult to join a session when the player base is split. GTA Online gamers sometimes see empty lobbies despite the game's massive player base. This problem can be easily avoided because crossplay would bring all the gamers together.

Another issue is the lack of cross-saving functionality. When a GTA Online player switches consoles, they must start again with a new save. This is obviously a major problem, since many gamers have wasted years building their in-game empire. Cross-saving is a feature that allows gamers to access their saves from other platforms. When gamers switch consoles, they may simply pick up where they left off on their prior system.

Disadvantages

GTA Online isn't a console-only title. PC gamers make up a sizeable portion of the game's user base. When crossplay is taken into account, console players have reason to be concerned. This is due to the fact that the game's PC edition is infested with hackers.

Because hacking on consoles is extremely tough, it is virtually non-existent. If crossplay is enabled, console users will have to deal with hackers who are playing the game on a PC.

