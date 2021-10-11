Why Rockstar Games should focus on adding crossplay to GTA Online

GTA Online is one of the most popular games out there. Many players love playing GTA Online, and it doesn't seem like anyone is going to stop playing the game anytime soon. With crossplay becoming increasingly normalized in the industry, players are wondering if Rockstar Games will ever have a cross-platform update for GTA Online.

Rockstar Games recently announced GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, and the community didn't take the trailer well. There were many vague terms used to promote the game, and the gameplay trailer wasn't received well by players. The trailer got more dislikes than likes on their youtube channel as it didn't seem like Rockstar was providing any value in the game with the latest versions.

This article states why having crossplay would be a good idea for Rockstar.

Why Rockstar Games should add crossplay to GTA Online

The main intention for Rockstar to release GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is to have an updated game ready for players to play on the next-gen consoles. Although the game will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X, many players will continue to play the game on the PC. Adding crossplay would make the game more accessible for players to enjoy GTA Online.

Many new games have crossplay in them, and being able to play a game over multiple platforms has only benefited companies as it has increased the number of active players. Fortnite, for example, can be played across platforms and is one of the most successful games to be released in the last decade.

GTA has one of the highest number of followers on the streaming platform Twitch, second only to the famous cross-playable game Fortnite.

Pros and cons for Rockstar adding crossplay to GTA Online, and further monetizing the game

Pros:

If Rockstar adds crossplay to GTA Online, players who own the game on their PCs can play it with next-gen console players. Not having to buy the game for next-gen consoles to play with friends who own a PS5 or Xbox Series X makes GTA Online more accessible. Ultimately, it will lead to more players joining the game, increasing the chance of making money through micro-transactions.

Cons:

Suppose GTA Online features crossplay in the Expanded and Enhanced edition. In that case, there is a chance that players who own the PC copy will update the game and continue playing against PS5/ Xbox Series X players instead of re-buying the console game. As such, the crossplay feature would make Rockstar lose the revenue it would have gained if players had bought the game.

Verdict

If Rockstar Games adds crossplay to GTA Online, overall it would be good for the company as more players will play the game, and many players will have an incentive to join the fun again. More active players will lead to the game being more competitive. And with more people joining the game, there will be a greater chance that players will spend money on Shark Cards for in-game currency.

