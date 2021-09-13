Why GTA 6 must have cross-play enabled when it comes out 

GTA 6 is probably the most hyped-up game of recent times, with the incredible success of its predecessor. With no news from Rockstar Games since the last GTA release, gamers everywhere are impatiently waiting for the next title in the series.

Rockstar Games is an innovative company that has implemented new features in every new title, and it is safe to say that they will be doing the same with GTA 6.

With more AAA titles adding cross-play to their games to make them more accessible for players, there is almost no reason for Rockstar Games not to consider implementing that into GTA 6.

Why GTA 6 should allow players to enjoy the game across platforms

Other games adapting to Cross-play

Many modern games are now adapting to cross-play so their players can enjoy playing the game with their friends without the boundary of their platform.

Making a game cross-play has many pros and cons, but the pros outnumber the cons in almost every situation.

Many games like Fortnite, Minecraft and Rocket league can be enjoyed by players across different platforms, and each of these games are pretty successful. The fact that players don't need to own the same system as their friends to play the game, lets them enjoy the games on the platform they are comfortable in.

Company making more sales by not introducing cross-play

Not having cross-play for games might be more profitable sometimes, as players might buy the game on two different platforms to enjoy the game with friends. This method is looked down on by players, where a company tries to sell the same game to one player twice to enjoy with different friends on different systems.

Why GTA 6 should have cross-play

Having cross-play enabled opens many horizons for players and makes the game much more accessible as players can purchase the game on the platform of their choice. Having cross-play lets console players enjoy the game with their friends who have a PC and vice versa without bearing the cost of buying the system itself.

The GTA series is not a competitive shooter, which eliminates the argument that PC players will have a huge advantage playing on a keyboard and mouse compared to the console players. GTA 6 would be the suitable game for Rockstar Games to implement cross-play to the franchise because of the rumors of the game being entirely online

