Why an Android port of GTA 5 will be the last thing on Rockstar's mind right now

GTA 5 is one of the most successful video games ever made, and its online counterpart is still quite alive. Mobile gamers want an Android port for the game, although it doesn't seem likely to happen anytime soon.

Rockstar has released several mobile ports of some of their highly successful games. These include Bully, Max Payne, and most of the 3D Universe GTA games. They are still some of the most popular single-player games on mobile devices.

However, fans have been demanding a mobile port of GTA 5 for quite a while. As Rockstar's most successful game, many feel it would make sense for it to capture the mobile market.

GTA 5: Why isn't Rockstar interested in an Android port?

More focused on GTA Online

It seems that Rockstar is currently only focused on GTA Online and on providing regular updates to the game. The recent update, Los Santos Tuners, featured some of the best content players have seen in a while.

Its faithful rendition of underground car culture has impressed several fans, including those of racing games. As a result, on the 20th of July, GTA Online recorded the highest number of players ever recorded on the day of an update's release.

The Cayo Perico Heist update that came last year also brought some much-needed features. One of these was a map expansion with a new island, although it was only accessible during the Heist itself. Another essential improvement was the heist reward, which is so high that it makes grinding irrelevant in GTA Online.

Why an Android port is impractical for GTA 5

The sole reason for GTA 5's longevity is GTA Online and not the Story Mode. In fact, the next-generation release, dubbed the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, will also make GTA Online a standalone game.

Since it would be quite difficult to maintain an Android version of GTA Online, it doesn't make sense to release an Android port of GTA 5. The Shark Cards, which are the sole monetization feature of the online counterpart, would be too expensive for mobile gamers.

Mobile gaming usually implements a gacha model, and the very thought of a GTA game based on this system is ludicrous. GTA Online wouldn't be as successful as it is right now if it had such a monetization scheme. Thus, fans shouldn't expect Rockstar to be making an Android port for GTA 5 anytime soon.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod