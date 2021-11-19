Why CJ is the best GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition protagonist

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition features three games with three unique characters, and out of them, San Andreas' CJ is definitely the most loved.The name Carl Johnson brings back some really fun memories for many gamers around the world. His amazing storyline is one of the most memorable ones in the franchise and most players are quite attached to the character.

While trying to avenge his mother's death, the players find themselves having a strong bond with CJ. Playing through the storymode of GTA San Andreas is a memory not many can ever forget.

Carl Johnson faces a difficult time when he loses his mother in gang violence and is also constantly harassed by the local police. Despite his difficult life, he has an easy going personality which many fans have come to like.

What makes CJ the best protagonist in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Out of the GTA Trilogy, CJ stands out due to his personality. CJ is a surprisingly moral character and always puts his family first. Players generally relate to CJ since he is quite neutral when it comes to most bad situations. He is also very forgiving and generally just a nice person which makes him quite likable.

Compared to the other two protagonists from the GTA Trilogy, he has more of a personality that players can relate to. His story is easy to understand and his motives are clear. Although he later becomes the leader of the Grove Street Families street gang, he maintains his personality and still makes jokes that are quite entertaining for players.

He is known for many of his famous dialogs that are now even a part of pop culture. His iconic debut dialog of "Ah, sh*t, here we go again" is one of the most famous memes about a character in a video game.

Even when he gets a chance to personally take revenge on Frank Tenpenny, CJ lets him die a natural death. Compared to Tommy and Claude, the protagonists of the previous games, he stands out because players are also able to control how he looks and alter his body type. CJ is the most customizable character in the GTA Trilogy and players are allowed to style him as they wish.

