Why Claude from GTA 3 is a better protagonist than people him give credit for

Claude may not be flashy in GTA 3, yet he deserves more credit than what the players give him.

GTA 3 just celebrated its 20th anniversary. Every smashing hit in the series owes itself to this game. It all started with Claude, the silent protagonist of GTA 3. His character design and motivations are very simple. As a result, he doesn't rank highly among the most popular characters.

While Claude is no CJ, he warrants more recognition for what he did. There is no denying that he can be a bit dry. Nonetheless, Claude earned his place in video game history.

Here is why Claude from GTA 3 deserves a lot more credit than he gets



Claude from GTA 3 isn't the most interesting character. He's never going to overtake Trevor Philips in popularity. However, players can appreciate what he brings to the table. He is more than just a silent protagonist. Claude represents the GTA 3 experience.

Claude is the personification of GTA as a whole

For many older players, GTA 3 was their introduction to the series. Most of them never bothered with the earlier 2D titles. GTA 3 needed a great first impression. Otherwise, they would've been left in the dust.

Claude is a basic tutorial to Rockstar's madness. He provided a blank template for the players. Claude represented their need for disorder and chaos. Liberty City was never safe as long as GTA 3 players were around. For the longest time, Claude was the symbol of the entire series.

GTA 3 strongly focuses on gameplay rather than story

Most GTA 3 players ignored the story. Instead, they wanted to run around Liberty City as it was a new experience at the time. Rockstar combined action and adventure with a criminal theme. GTA 3 gives players the freedom to do what they want.

It all begins and ends with Claude. He is the tool for the player's destruction. This ranges from blowing up vehicles to setting gangsters on fire. Gameplay is always a major priority. GTA 3 players can have fun simply by exploring.

Rockstar made Claude a silent protagonist to make it easier for the development team. This was GTA's first attempt at a 3D title. The end result is they've got to focus on what makes the gameplay so great.

Claude did his job perfectly

The success of GTA 3 gave way to a groundbreaking series. Rockstar was very ambitious with their upcoming projects. Claude served his intended purpose. He was the appetizer for the main course meal.

GTA 3 introduced many players to the series. Rockstar understands what made the gameplay work, and then it was time for the story. The likes of Tommy Vercetti and Carl Johnson stand out more because of Claude.

Think of Claude like the first airplane. Despite their very basic nature, they got the job done. They were the blueprints for future innovations.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

