Why having Eminem in GTA 6 would be a good move by Rockstar Games

It is often pondered by fans as to which celebrities they will get to see in GTA 6. Although there is no news from Rockstar Games about the title, many players want the game to be released soon.

There has been a strong influence of hip-hop music on GTA throughout the years of the series, and many fans affiliate the cultures to be in sync together. There are also some rumors about Dr. Dre's plan on collaborating with Rockstar Games for the release of some new music.

Dr. Dre has worked with Eminem on many of his projects and was also responsible for the success of Marshall Mathers' career. That being said, Eminem has become a huge name in the hip-hop/rap community. Many fans would love to see Eminem make a cameo in GTA 6 as his personality and life story fit perfectly with the struggles of the series' characters.

Eminem's cameo in GTA 6 would be a good move by Rockstar Games

Eminem has a strong fan base, with millions of people loving his music. Rap and hip-hop music has always been the most popular genre on the radio in the GTA series as it encapsulates the feeling of rags to riches.

There are many fan-made videos where players have made a character that looks like Eminem while making music videos for his songs. It is very obvious how many players who love the GTA series are huge fans of one of the greatest rappers of all time, Eminem.

There are many Eminem fans who do not play games from the GTA series as they have just never had a reason to get into them. Having Slim Shady himself do a cameo in the GTA 6 would definitely hype the game, which would have a surge of Eminem fans picking up the title.

Because there are no details about GTA 6 that are concrete, it can be considered that the story of the game is not complete, and there could be space for a celebrity like Eminem to appear in the game.

