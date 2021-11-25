Why fans are convinced that GTA 6 release date is still a long way away

The release of GTA 6 seems to be a while away from now. With no real news from Rockstar Games about the game, there is no evidence that the company is working on the title. Players have been expecting information about GTA 6 since the day GTA 5 was out. Many players finished the game quickly and started anticipating the next in the series.

Rockstar Games introduced GTA Online soon after GTA 5, and players forgot the need for a sequel. It's been eight years since, and players are now starting to expect a new title.

Rockstar just released the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on November 11, and that seems to have calmed the fans of the series, but with the Definitive Edition not being as good as they expected, the need for GTA 6 is rising again.

Why is the release of GTA 6 a long way from now

Rockstar Games has been very secretive about if and when they will be releasing GTA 6. Many players can't wait to see what the story mode has in store for them. With many leaks and rumors in the community, fans have started to believe that the game is in progress but is still far from being complete.

Rockstar Games' recent release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition shows that they are not yet ready to release GTA 6. Rockstar must have divided their resources to make the remasters while working on GTA 6. If there were to be a GTA 6 soon, the company would not make such an announcement about the Definitive Editions.

Rockstar Games has also been met with a lot of criticism as of late. They seem to be having trouble keeping the fans happy ever since the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced trailer release.

Many fans have started to feel like Rockstar Games is just becoming money hungry and has decided to sell broken upgraded games to their preexisting catalog. Fans have been more skeptical about Rockstar Games since the Definitive Editions as the games have not delivered what the fans wanted.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha