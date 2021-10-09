Why Freemode is the most enjoyable part of GTA Online in 2021

When GTA Online was launched, it came with only a select few game modes, one of which was freemode. Here, players are free to roam about the in-game world and do whatever they wish to do.

They can manage businesses, complete daily objectives, and even challenge other players to death matches and races. However, the experience can often be ruined by griefers and other toxic players.

However, it is still the core element of GTA Online and can be quite fun to play.

GTA Online: Is freemode the most entertaining aspect of the game?

GTA Online's freemode offers a wide range of possibilities. There are a plethora of events and missions that are only possible in this mode. However, the game is most entertaining when played with friends.

Since one is thrust into a lobby with several other unknown players, there is also a chance to strike up friendships. Players often end up making friends with strangers after having played a mission or two together. This phenomenon happens all the time in GTA Online, which is part of what makes the game so unique.

Despite the gratuitous violence and mayhem, there remains a chance for players to form genuine connections and assist one another. GTA Online offers one of the best places to hang out since users frequently engage in friendly rivalry through races and death matches.

However, GTA Online also has a negative side to it that new players should be aware of. The game has earned a negative reputation among online multiplayer fans because of griefers. They are individuals whose only aim is to ruin and squander the experience of other players.

Some examples of their shenanigans include disrupting and interfering during heist preparations, missions, and a range of other activities in GTA Online. However, heist setups and other contact missions can be played in Closed Sessions or Solo Lobbies to avoid this issue.

Facing them during cargo or resupply runs, on the other hand, is inevitable since they must be conducted in public lobbies. However, playing together with friends and crew members makes it easier to repel griefer attacks.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul