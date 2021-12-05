Why GTA 4 is the highest-rated game in Rockstar Games' history

According to ratings on the popular review aggregator site Metacritic, GTA 4 is the highest rated Rockstar Games title in history. It is also the third highest rated video game ever. With 64 critical reviews, the PS3 version of the game has achieved a score of 98 out of 100.

This article explores how the game managed to achieve this feat, and whether it is truly the best GTA game ever.

How did GTA 4 manage to become the highest rated Rockstar Games title?

The very first trailer for GTA 4 came out in 2007 with the title "Things Will Be Different". When the game eventually released the following year, Rockstar's promise did seem to be true. After four years of waiting, fans were presented with something never seen before in the GTA series.

It introduced the HD Universe for the first time, through a lifelike depiction of New York City. GTA 4's Liberty City didn't just feel real, but the characters and their stories felt more grounded in reality. The comic and outrageous elements of the 3D Universe, which would often feel over-the-top, were mostly left behind.

Rockstar appeared to be heading in a new direction by focusing on realism. This was also reflected in later works such as Red Dead Redemption and it bridged the gap between GTA and Mafia.

However, due to the lack of several features that were available in the earlier GTA games, a large number of players were disappointed with the game. Besides, the PC port was so unoptimized that the majority of PC gamers could barely run it.

Critics, however, praised the game when it launched, especially its narrative, open world design, and combat system. It was believed to set a new benchmark for open-world games in the future, and that it changed the gaming landscape entirely. The graphical quality of the game wasn't lagging behind either.

Unlike the 3D Universe games which use the RenderWare engine, Rockstar used RAGE (Rockstar Advanced Game Engine) for GTA 4. This allowed the game to leap forward over a massive gap in terms of graphics and physics. In fact, GTA 4 doesn't even feel like a 13-year-old game when played in 2021.

Some of its technical features are not even found in its sequel GTA 5, such as the realistic AI behavior for NPCs (especially the police) and the advanced physics. All of this contributed to a game that was truly remarkable for its time.

The gritty and realistic storyline, however, is what seals the deal. No other game from the series can match its depth and impact. Unlike previous games, the plot in GTA 4 is an emotional rollercoaster, but it never succumbs to sentimentalism at any moment.

Niko Bellic, the protagonist, has become a fan favorite and one of the series' most likable heroes. The antagonists and side characters are equally admirable, though they wouldn't have the same impact without the storyline.

GTA 4 is easily one of Rockstar's best games ever, thanks to groundbreaking advancements and a compelling storyline. As of now, there have been rumors of a remaster of this legendary game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi