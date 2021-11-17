5 reasons why some fans don’t want a GTA 4 remaster

After recent events, a GTA 4 remaster doesn't seem as promising as it once was.

The GTA Trilogy has gotten off to a very rocky start. All the remastered games suffer from technical issues like frame rate drop, graphical bugs, and bad AI upscaling. A GTA 4 remaster is likely next in line, yet some players are worried that it could end up badly.

In all fairness, a GTA 4 remaster could be helpful in many ways. For example, it could easily fix the broken friendship system. However, if the GTA Trilogy is anything to go by, it could be one step forward and two steps back. Rockstar does not have a steady track record for GTA remasters.

Five reasons why some fans want to avoid a GTA 4 remaster

5) The original Steam versions could be removed

Prior to the release of the GTA trilogy, Rockstar had already taken out the original games on Steam. This meant newer players would have to buy the GTA Trilogy if they wanted to play those classic games.

A GTA 4 remaster could suffer these same issues. If it turns out to be just as bad as the GTA Trilogy, then PC players are stuck with that version.

4) Players might not like the new character designs

JovenChato @jovenchato Denise X Denise GTA Trilogy KKKKK Denise X Denise GTA Trilogy KKKKK https://t.co/ianDymOqFu

One of the biggest criticisms for the GTA Trilogy is the new character models. The main characters look fine, but the side characters got it the worst. Denise Robinson barely resembles her original design.

To be fair, Rockstar did state they wanted to retain the cartoony atmosphere of the classic games. Still, GTA 4 fans may prefer their current designs. Any major changes could put them off in a big way.

Keep in mind that some people still don't like the way GTA 4 characters look in GTA 5 and Online. Tony Prince is just one example, since he looks far younger in later games than the earlier ones.

3) Grove Street Games could potentially develop it

Formerly known as War Drum Studios, Grove Street Games was also responsible for the previous GTA San Andreas ports. Needless to say, it was a complete disaster in terms of gameplay and graphics.

A YouTube commentator said it best when discussing the above video:

"These remastered versions make the original version look like a remake"

Despite the negative reception, Rockstar once again allowed Grove Street Games to develop more classic titles. Some fans are worried they could work on a GTA 4 remaster.

2) Rockstar has shown little care for their GTA remasters

As DarkViperAU points out, the GTA classic trilogy is what put Rockstar on the map. The billion dollar company still didn't bother to release a quality game, which sits at very low user scores on Metacritic.

This isn't the first time Rockstar has done this, given the porting disasters of GTA San Andreas. Some fans wonder if a GTA 4 remaster would have the same results. Perception is reality in most situations, and this is no different.

1) The GTA Trilogy doesn’t inspire confidence

Royal Poodle @royal_poodle As bad as the GTA Definitive Trilogy is, I think its just a symptom of how much the game industry takes consumers for granted.



Im very tired of so many games launching totally broken and them just saying "We will fix it with a patch later" As bad as the GTA Definitive Trilogy is, I think its just a symptom of how much the game industry takes consumers for granted.Im very tired of so many games launching totally broken and them just saying "We will fix it with a patch later"

There are too many problems to list with the GTA Trilogy. It would take multiple patches to even address these issues. The point is that Rockstar has taken yet another hit to their reputation. While they will continue to make lots of money, some fans don't want to spend anymore on them.

Many players used to be excited for a GTA 4 remaster. After what happened with the classic trilogy, however, their enthusiasm has waned.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

