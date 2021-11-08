Why is GTA 5 APK not available for Android devices yet?

Rockstar has never released GTA 5 for Android, and it is unlikely to come out anytime soon. All websites claiming to provide download links for the game most likely include malware and other harmful software.

This article explains the possible reasons why the game hasn't come out for mobile devices yet.

GTA 5 for Android: Exploring why the game is yet to release officially for mobile devices

There are several reasons as to why GTA 5 has never seen a mobile release. First and foremost, hardware limitations. It is a pretty demanding game, even by today's standards. Although it can run on most modern PCs, those are still much more powerful than a mobile device.

An Android release would have to be a downgraded variant, and even then, it would probably only run on select premium devices. Such an attempt to port the game wouldn't be profitable for Rockstar since the majority of mobile gamers would be unable to play the game.

Rockstar is already raking in revenue in the billions thanks to GTA Online, the multiplayer counterpart of Grand Theft Auto 5. Making a mobile port for any of the HD Universe games would require considerable investment, time, and effort.

This will be pointless if most devices end up being unable to run the game.

However, Rockstar has promised that the upcoming remastered 3D Universe trilogy will be coming out on mobile devices too. Players must wait for a few more months as they can be released anytime in the first half of 2022.

The remastered games will have improved graphics and controls, but the mobile versions are expected to be watered down just like the Switch versions.

As mentioned above, there are websites (and even YouTube videos) available on the internet that claim to have a download link for GTA 5 on Android. Players are advised to steer clear of such websites and not attempt to download anything that claims to be GTA 5 APK (and OBB).

Some of these turn out to be simple modded versions of San Andreas on Android, usually harmless but a scam nonetheless. Others can have debilitating viruses that can damage mobile devices and even steal personal information.

The only GTA games that are available for Android are:

GTA 3

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

GTA Liberty City Stories

GTA Chinatown Wars

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans can even try out Vice City Stories on their Android devices provided they have a PSP emulator and a PSP ROM for the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan