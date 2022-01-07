How did Ballas take over Grove Street in GTA 5?

Some GTA 5 players have to wonder how Grove Street ended up as Ballas territory.

GTA San Andreas players will recognize this familiar location. It was initially home to the Grove Street Families. However, that's not the case for GTA 5 since the Ballas have taken control. Some users were saddened to learn what happened to the Grove Street Families in that game.

However, they should keep in mind that GTA 5 comes from a separate continuity than GTA San Andreas. Hence, CJ's efforts weren't in vain because he does not exist in GTA 5's timeline.

Here is a brief overview of why the Ballas took over Grove Street in GTA 5

GTA 5 gamers will head to Grove Street during the mission Safari Hood. They will quickly find out that it's nothing like GTA San Andreas. The Ballas have now taken the territory all for themselves, leaving fans to wonder where it all went south for the Grove Street Families.

Explaining the different continuities

GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 both feature the same gangs. These games are also set in the state of San Andreas, particularly in Los Santos. However, neither game takes place in the same timeline. Therefore, the events of GTA San Andreas are not canon in GTA 5, and vice versa.

Rockstar Games has divided its games into multiple continuities, based on the following years they were made:

2D Universe : 1997-1999

: 1997-1999 3D Universe : 2001-2006 (includes GTA San Andreas)

: 2001-2006 (includes GTA San Andreas) HD Universe: 2008 - present-day (includes GTA 5)

While a few characters have made appearances in different timelines, each universe is distinct from the other. The Ballas didn't take over Grove Street in the 3D Universe, but they certainly did in the HD Universe.

Rockstar chose to tell a different story with Grove Street. It's unknown whether or not CJ is a part of the HD Universe. Of course, his absence could explain a lot in GTA 5.

Without CJ, Grove Street never stood a chance

Theoretically, GTA 5 didn't have a counterpart to CJ, who was entirely responsible for Grove Street's resurgence. After Big Smoke's rise to power in GTA San Andreas, the Grove Street Families were nearly wiped out.

CJ is the main reason why Grove Street even survives. His efforts allow them to rebuild and fight back against the Ballas. Perhaps GTA 5 didn't have their version of CJ. This meant the Ballas had no significant rivals to worry about. Grove Street would become theirs for the taking.

What happened to the original Grove Street families?

Franklin and Lamar did bring up an interesting subject in GTA 5's story mode. According to the latter, the original Grove Street Families had left gangbanging behind them. He speculates that some of them have become powerful CEOs.

This could be a reference to how CJ rose to power in places like San Fierro and Las Venturas. Unlike the OGs from GTA 5, CJ didn't forget where he came from, eventually returning to Los Santos and rebuilding his entire gang.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer