Why GTA 6 fans should be skeptical of any leaks

GTA 6 (or whatever the name may be) has been a point of discussion since its predecessor was released in 2013. Fans have interacted over social media and talked about when the game might be released, where it might be set, its features, and a lot more.

By now, it has probably become one of the most hyped titles of all time, and things do not look like they will be slowing down any time soon. Many wannabe leakers and experts also make fake claims to increase clicks.

Why GTA 6 leaks are a sticky affair?

The only official word on GTA 6 so far has been the acknowledgment of its existence in March 2022 and more resources being allocated towards it in June. Both announcements came directly from Rockstar Games, using the Newswire to alert fans.

Apart from that, every known detail about the upcoming game has come in the form of leaks and rumors.

Some leaks can be shot down based on the content it holds, like the ones in the video. Being pulled over by the police for speeding does not fit well with a game like GTA, which is full of car chases and over-the-top action.

Controversially, the document also states that the Hot Coffee activity will be included. In all honesty, this will never happen as it was shot down the first time it was tried.

Getting an adult rating on a game like GTA reduces the opportunity to earn massively, as the series already has a lot of trouble with society.

Rockstar is also trying to clean up its look and appear more tolerant.

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @NEWSLEAKSGTAS #GTA6 Mastermind fake leaker GTA VI LEAK aka Ima's 3 characters Richardo, Rose and Kacey story is fake. GTA 6 now rumored have two protagonists. One Latina female. (Confirmed by insider Jason Schreier). Show this to Ima. #FAKENEWS Mastermind fake leaker GTA VI LEAK aka Ima's 3 characters Richardo, Rose and Kacey story is fake. GTA 6 now rumored have two protagonists. One Latina female. (Confirmed by insider Jason Schreier). Show this to Ima. #FAKENEWS #GTA6 https://t.co/GgD8y9umMD

The Grand Theft Auto community houses thousands of leakers. However, only a few have become popular. While some use data ming to gather intel, others simply say that they were informed by a credible source that cannot be revealed.

Over the years, many such leakers have developed a repertoire within the community. Unfortunately, not all of them are known for positive reasons.

While some like Tez2, Ben Henderson and Jason Schreier are highly regarded for their accurate and realistic predictions, some members tend to have a tryst with controversy.

For instance, to increase traffic on his page, a leaker bought and shared digital maps of locations in South America, claiming they were from GTA 6. Most OG fans from the community immediately dissed the user and called him out.

Fakers don't stop at written leaks and rumors, as they have now entered the video space. Users all over the globe have seen these fake adverts for the upcoming title.

Newbies were tricked into believing everything they saw, while OGs spotted the fake instantly.

The clips use footage from various modern-day games and compile them together to achieve this monstrosity.

Rockstar recently released two trailers: one for Expanded and Enhanced and the other for the Criminal Enterprises DLC. Players who have watched these clips know what the company is capable of, which should be enough to nullify a fake ad or trailer.

Considering all these points, old and new fans should take any unofficial GTA 6 news with a huge pinch of salt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far