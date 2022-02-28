Why GTA 6 should introduce a fight club

The term 'Fight Club' is familiar to most people because of the 1999 movie starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. Future GTA 6 gamers hope that the game might be able to change that.

GTA fans have seen some assemblance of fight clubs in the series before. The expansion games, which included The Ballad Of Gay Tony, featured a cage-fighting mode that had a very underground feel.

This article will discuss why GTA 6 would benefit from introducing a fight club mode to the game.

A fight club mode in GTA 6 would be a good minigame, help players earn cash and perfect combat moves

The above video from YouTuber @JB11Games discusses the idea of Rockstar introducing a 'Fight Club' to GTA 6. There are so many reasons why this would be a brilliant idea, and certainly a new feature that GTA fans would love.

The original poster talked about how he was playing Saints Row 2, enjoying the fight club feature when he imagined Rockstar doing the same thing with its next huge title. Having already been explored a little in TBOGT, Rockstar has had ample time to perfect a violent underground club like the one seen in the Fight Club movie. Everyone knows how much Rockstar enjoys making references to famous pop-culture.

A fight club in the new GTA game would mean new opportunities to learn different fight moves and to introduce players to new melee weapons. This is something much of the GTA community is also hoping for. New fighting modes and lessons where players can learn how to attack enemies, and even possibly, new mechanics of being able to throw certain melee weapons.

A fight club would allow for advanced combat training

The video above showcases all of the advanced fighting moves and styles available in Sleeping Dogs, another popular open-world game. There is an array of Muy-Thai moves, including flying knees and a myriad of bone-breaking-grappling moves.

The Saints Row series is also a brilliant example of advanced fighting mechanics in-game, with a much more brutal street-style brawling type of fighting.

Rockstar taking a page out of these other game's books for a new fight mode in GTA 6 would not only introduce another realistic representation, but also introduce some new minigames that players are sure to enjoy. While GTA 5 had golf and yoga, something new in a different direction would definitely enhance player experience by miles.

Plus, the having the chance to watch GTA content creators go at each other in a 'no holds barred' way in such a game, is definitely something fans look forward to.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan