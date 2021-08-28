Why GTA 6 could prove to be a revolution in the open-world game category

Even though GTA 6 is still a long way off, fans continue to speculate about the game. When it is finally released, however, it will have the potential to be the most revolutionary open-world game ever.

GTA 5 has surpassed all other GTA titles to become the bestselling game made by Rockstar. Fans expect GTA 6 to break this record and possibly even become the most popular game ever. They are aware that this is not as far-fetched as it sounds.

Every mainline GTA game has made a serious impact on the video game industry. Whether it's GTA 3, San Andreas or even GTA 4, Rockstar has found several ways to appease fans and critics alike. GTA 6 also has the potential to bring something fresh to the table and revolutionize the open-world genre.

GTA 6: Will the next game set a new standard for open-world games?

Most open-world games have been following a particular pattern for the last few years. This pattern includes featuring non-linear storytelling and incorporating realism into gameplay. Unfortunately, GTA 5, the last major GTA game by Rockstar, didn't follow in on this trend.

The GTA series had been slowly evolving in terms of realism up until GTA 4. With every new game, fans were eager to try out new features that implemented realistic gameplay. However, there was a clear balance between arcade and realism.

The core gameplay, including the storyline and missions, was always meant to be an action-packed adventure. No GTA game has ever become a full-on simulation. With GTA 5, many fans expected a similar or improved realistic experience when compared with its predecessor.

However, the game only merged some of the features of its immediate predecessor with that of GTA San Andreas. The result wasn't as innovative as fans expected it to be. Yet, just five years later, Red Dead Redemption 2 came out and brought everything that fans had been asking for in a GTA game.

If GTA 6 incorporates some of the elements from RDR 2, it could be a game-changer. One of the other aspects that it could incorporate is a non-linear mission structure. Fans have been clamoring for this feature in a GTA game for quite some time.

A dynamic world that reacts to player-made decisions would also be an appealing feature. Rockstar's popularity in the open-world genre means that fans put a lot of trust in their products. If the next GTA title embraces these changes while staying true to the series, it could easily become the biggest game ever.

Edited by Sabine Algur