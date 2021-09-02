There is a strong case to be made for why GTA 6 should take place in Vice City.

This article won't go over the rumors about GTA 6 taking place in Vice City. While such leaks may be true, there is still no definitive evidence to prove that GTA 6 occurs in Vice City. Instead, this article will discuss some beneficial reasons for this city's inclusion in GTA 6.

GTA 6's location hasn't been officially revealed yet. Hence, many fans of the series are hoping to see something new and different from San Andreas. GTA 5 and GTA Online have been the main titles for almost a decade now, which has made San Andreas feel overutilized. Vice City arguably has the most going for it out of every GTA location that hasn't been seen in a while.

Making a case for GTA 6 to take place in Vice City

If there was one location that many GTA fans would love to see a return in GTA 6, Vice City would be near the top of that list. This destination was important back in the 3D universe, as GTA Vice City was the second mainstream mainline title in the series. As the name implies, Vice City was the primary location.

It has only shown up once since then, and that was in GTA Vice City Stories. It hasn't shown up in the HD universe in any physical capacity. By comparison, fans have seen Liberty City in GTA 4 and its DLC episodes. Likewise, GTA 5 and GTA Online heavily feature San Andreas (particularly Los Santos).

The beauty of Vice City

Naturally, a location should only return to the series if it makes sense for it to do so. Vice City is a popular location among the fanbase, so it's not like the setting is despised to the point that it could never return.

It's a destination commonly associated with the 80s. However, that doesn't mean that Vice City should be forever condemned to remain in that timezone. It's beautiful to see how society has progressed and evolved over the years.

While GTA 6 taking place in the 80s would be interesting, it doesn't mean it will occur in that era. If anything, it would be refreshing to see Vice City in a modern setting and see how the beloved city has changed in a period of 40 years.

There's a lot that can be done in Vice City

Regardless of the time period that GTA 6 could be set in, Vice City is based in Miami, Florida. Hence, there are many topical references and changes that Rockstar could incorporate to make the city stand out to a modern audience.

For starters, the location can be far more extensive than it was in the PS2 era. GTA 6 could create a massive swamp or wetland reminiscent of some areas in southern Florida.

Visually, that would be completely different from anything seen in the series thus far. Of course, even updating the architecture could do wonders to make everything seem more immersive and alive.

Technology has evolved since GTA Vice City Stories was released. The new content and other exciting intricacies would make Vice City feel like a unique experience while also reliving some fans' nostalgia for the location.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

