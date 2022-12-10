The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update could potentially bring the most expansive Christmas DLC in the entire series. Historically, the game celebrates the holiday season with the Festive Surprise event, which has been ongoing since 2014.

It usually lasts about two weeks on average, but that isn't always the case. Rockstar often gives away special prizes during this festive time of the year.

It remains to be seen what Rockstar has in store for the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. However, based on the wording from their official newswire page, they seem to have major plans for the Christmas DLC. There is a lot to be excited for, as 2022 draws to a close.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will bring plenty of festive surprises for the Christmas DLC

Rockstar wants players to know they have something planned

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

The company regularly updates players via their official website. With that in mind, their recent newswire posts use some interesting language. They have already promised massive DLC content with the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, but this is "only the first dose" of what players can expect.

According to Rockstar, they need to prepare themselves for the upcoming Christmas DLC. A lot can happen with the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. Here's what Rockstar wrote about "holiday hijinks" on their recent newswire, dating back to December 8, 2022:

"Be prepared for lots more exciting events, including some jolly holiday hijinks, significant story and gameplay updates, and much more to come."

By comparison, when the Contract DLC was first announced on December 8, 2021, there weren't any specific mentions of winter events from the official newswire. Rockstar did celebrate the Christmas season by giving away a free Gallivanter Baller ST, but that was over a week later.

Very little is known about what Rockstar has planned for this year's holidays. It should be noted that the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will be very expansive. Unlike most DLC episodes, this one is split into two parts. Rockstar is very ambitious with its ongoing projects.

The stage has been set for a hype-worthy Christmas event

Nick @GhillieYT Rockstar should add a yeti outfit for Christmas in GTA Online. Coming off of the bigfoot outfit for Halloween. Having a somewhat similar one with white fur and hair would be really cool. Rockstar should add a yeti outfit for Christmas in GTA Online. Coming off of the bigfoot outfit for Halloween. Having a somewhat similar one with white fur and hair would be really cool. https://t.co/phiKSHPVnj

Context matters a lot with the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. Right off the bat, Rockstar made sure to reference the holidays in their recent newswire. For comparison, the upcoming DLC update will be available to all by December 13, 2022.

Rockstar wants players to keep those calendar dates in mind when the update is finally released. Fans can only speculate on what will happen with the Christmas event. The size and scope of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update should keep players hopeful for something completely different.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

Either way, players should be on the lookout after December 22. Since the game resets weekly events on Thursdays, it would make sense to start from that particular date. Rockstar is already giving away a free Tahoma Coupe later this month, so they are clearly in festive spirits this year.

As usual, Rockstar will make its announcements via its official Twitter account. They will also link newswire posts for reference.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes