Baller ST in GTA Online released for purchase: Price, performance, how to buy, and more

GTA Online traditionally gives players free items every year around Christmas and New Year's. 2021 saw the Gallivanter Baller ST being offered for those logging into the game between December 23-29. The in-game remake of the legendary Range Rover is definitely a looker.

However, GTA Online users need not lose hope if the window was missed. The Dripfeed Vehicle is now available for purchase as the cheapest ride of The Contract DLC.

GTA Online: Gallivanter Baller ST details

Price and performance

Some words aren't meant to go together: toothpaste and citrus, badass and SUV... that is, until the Baller ST arrived to smash through our socio-linguistic preconceptions.



The Gallivanter Baller ST, as stated above, is a 4-door luxury SUV. It was introduced as a Dripfeed Vehicle as part of The Contract DLC. This GTA Online car is a sportier version of the old Baller LE LWB and shares a remarkable resemblance to the Range Rover Sport SVR (2018).

This beast is powered by a single-cam V8 engine coupled with a supercharger. The transmission features a 7-speed drivetrain, and it is an all-wheel-drive car. The exhaust note resembles the Nightshark but with a higher pitch.

The Baller ST may look huge and heavy, but it is deceptively quick. The top speed on this mean machine is a whopping 180.5 km/h (112 m/h).

This car is available for purchase and was made available during Valentine's Week update on February 10. Gamers can buy it from the Legendary Motorsports website for $890,000, while they can unlock the trade price of $667,000 after completing the VIP Contract Mission Don't F**K with Dre as the leader.

The car's resale value stands at 60% ($534,000) plus 60% of the price of customizations applied. That is, if claimed during the free offer period, the Baller ST will only sell for 60% of the cost of the upgrades put into it.

Customization

The stock Baller ST comes with a few nice-looking aspects like carbon fiber underlines and grille, air intake vents on the bumpers, flared fenders, a vented hood, etc. However, the interiors of the stock car are somewhat of a letdown as nothing has changed since 2013.

Customization-wise, GTA Online gamers have lots of options. Regular performance upgrades aside, they can equip splitters, exhaust tips, aggressively-styled hood vents, interior trim colors, carbon spoilers, etc. With time put into customization, the Baller ST can become a head-turner.

