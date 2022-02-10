GTA Online weekly update 10/2/22: Valentine's Week reveals 3x money, RP rewards, and more

GTA Online's weekly update has arrived, and with it comes special rewards for Valentine's week. The Gallivanter Baller ST is now available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for players who missed out on the free offer during the Christmas week.

This week's Prize Ride is the Roosevelt, while the Podium vehicle is the BF Club. There are 3x cash and RP bonuses on various missions this week, alongside 2x bonuses on The Contract - Short Trips.

GTA Online weekly update: Valentine's week brings plenty of gifts, discounts, rewards, and bonuses

Podium Vehicle: Club

Prize Ride: Roosevelt (Top 1 in Street Races, 3 days in row)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Casino Story Missions

- Casino Work

- Till Death Do Us Part

- Shotgun Wedding

2x GTA$ & RP on

- Short Trips

Valentines Content available

New Content

Gallivanter Baller ST ($667,500 - $890,000)

Valentine's Day 2022 live

New Podium Vehicle

BF Club (resale value of $768,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Albany Roosevelt (Top 1 in Street Races, 3 days in a row)

Bonus GTA$ and RP

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Casino Story Missions

Casino Work

Till Death Do Us Part

Shotgun Wedding

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Short Trips

Rewards

Login unlock - The Many Wives of Alfredo Smith Tee

Cayo Perico Heist bonus - increased chances of acquiring a Pink Diamond as loot

Free items

All clothing items from Valentine's Day Massacre Special and Be My Valentine

Gusenberg Sweeper

Pink Tint for all weapons

Select MK II tints

Increased chance of Pink Diamond appearing as loot for Cayo Perico



Free Valentine's Day Massacre Special & Be My Valentine Clothing



Free Gusenberg Sweeper



Free Weapon Tints

- Pink Tint

Free Select MK II Tints

Discounts

- Casino Penthouse (+30% Off Renovations)



40% Off

- Roosevelt Valor ($589,200)



30% Off

- Drift Yosemite ($915,600 - $686,700)

- JB 700 ($245,000)

- JB 700W ($1,029,000)

- Peyote ($26,600)

- Peyote Gasser ($563,500)

- Retinue Mk II ($1,134,000 - $850,500)

40% off on the following:

Roosevelt Valor ($589,200)

30% off on the following:

Drift Yosemite ($686,700 - $915,600)

JB 700 ($245,000)

JB 700W ($1,029,000)

Peyote ($26,600)

Peyote Gasser ($563,500)

Retinue Mk II ($850,500 - $1,134,000)

20% off on the following:

Casino Penthouse (additional 30% off on any Renovations)

Gallivanter Baller ST available for purchase

The Baller ST was first introduced to the game during the Christmas week last year, between December 23 to 29. The car was offered for free during this time, alongside a Christmas-themed livery. It has a top speed of 112 mph (as measured by Broughy1322) and runs on a 4WD drivetrain.

This is also why the Baller ST handles quite well compared to the rest of the cars in its class. It has a base price of $890,000 at Legendary Motorsport, and a Trade Price of $667,500 is unlocked after completing the VIP Contract Mission Don't F*ck with Dre as Leader.

