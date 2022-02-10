GTA Online weekly update 10/2/22: Valentine's Week reveals 3x money, RP rewards, and more

GTA Online's weekly update has arrived, and with it comes special rewards for Valentine's week. The Gallivanter Baller ST is now available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for players who missed out on the free offer during the Christmas week.
This week's Prize Ride is the Roosevelt, while the Podium vehicle is the BF Club. There are 3x cash and RP bonuses on various missions this week, alongside 2x bonuses on The Contract - Short Trips.
GTA Online weekly update: Valentine's week brings plenty of gifts, discounts, rewards, and bonuses
New Content
- Gallivanter Baller ST ($667,500 - $890,000)
- Valentine's Day 2022 live
New Podium Vehicle
- BF Club (resale value of $768,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Albany Roosevelt (Top 1 in Street Races, 3 days in a row)
Bonus GTA$ and RP
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Casino Story Missions
- Casino Work
- Till Death Do Us Part
- Shotgun Wedding
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Short Trips
Rewards
- Login unlock - The Many Wives of Alfredo Smith Tee
- Cayo Perico Heist bonus - increased chances of acquiring a Pink Diamond as loot
Free items
- All clothing items from Valentine's Day Massacre Special and Be My Valentine
- Gusenberg Sweeper
- Pink Tint for all weapons
- Select MK II tints
Discounts
40% off on the following:
- Roosevelt Valor ($589,200)
30% off on the following:
- Drift Yosemite ($686,700 - $915,600)
- JB 700 ($245,000)
- JB 700W ($1,029,000)
- Peyote ($26,600)
- Peyote Gasser ($563,500)
- Retinue Mk II ($850,500 - $1,134,000)
20% off on the following:
- Casino Penthouse (additional 30% off on any Renovations)
Gallivanter Baller ST available for purchase
The Baller ST was first introduced to the game during the Christmas week last year, between December 23 to 29. The car was offered for free during this time, alongside a Christmas-themed livery. It has a top speed of 112 mph (as measured by Broughy1322) and runs on a 4WD drivetrain.
This is also why the Baller ST handles quite well compared to the rest of the cars in its class. It has a base price of $890,000 at Legendary Motorsport, and a Trade Price of $667,500 is unlocked after completing the VIP Contract Mission Don't F*ck with Dre as Leader.