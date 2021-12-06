Why GTA Online needs an update soon to keep fans interested

GTA Online players are expecting a new DLC to launch anytime soon, and if this is true, it will definitely be a much-needed one. The game reached new heights of popularity around the time the Los Santos Tuners content update was launched.

However, since then, its relevance has been steadily declining, especially due to the Definitive Edition Trilogy and the disappointing trailer for the Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

Why GTA Online is in dire need of an update to retain its playerbase

GTA Online players have been waiting with bated breath for Rockstar to reveal a new DLC. Many in the community have even stopped playing the game due to the lack of new content. As a result, the game's popularity has taken a blow in recent months, but there are also other reasons for this.

To begin with, Rockstar has released the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which most fans have been busy playing. In addition, console players are waiting for the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5, which will make GTA Online a stand-alone game.

Unfortunately, both of these have received negative feedback. At launch, the Definitive Edition Trilogy was too buggy to play, and the Expanded and Enhanced Edition appears to have too few changes to be interesting. However, with Rockstar's continual updates intended to fix the Definitive Edition Trilogy, players are slowly getting back to playing it.

Meanwhile, the Expanded and Enhanced Edition has been pushed back to March 2022, which seems to have dropped all related discussions about it. With their constantly declining playerbase, it is in Rockstar's hands to keep their most prized online game relevant.

GTA Online was first released as the multiplayer equivalent of GTA 5 in 2013, just a few days after the base game came out. However, it only seemed to gain mainstream popularity after the launch of the Heist update in 2015. Since then, it has begun to see massive growth.

With the 2020 global lockdown, many players turned to GTA 5, its online mode, and even GTA RP. The frequency of updates has decreased a lot recently. Nowadays, Rockstar only releases two major DLCs every year. However, the last two DLCs were also among the best and managed to revive the game's popularity.

The Cayo Perico Heist changed the way the game was played for the better, while the Los Santos Tuners update made the game a lot more entertaining and fun. These updates have upped the ante for subsequent updates, which is why players are now expecting something of similar quality in the next DLC.

After the recently successful Halloween update, most players are hopeful that GTA Online will be coming up with an exciting new DLC this month.

Edited by Atul S