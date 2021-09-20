Why GTA Online is one of the few games in the world with infinite replayability 

GTA Online's constant updates over the years have given it the quality to be almost infinitely replayable. Daily challenges, weekly podium swaps and many more features keep players coming back to the game.

Eight years on, Rockstar Games is still supporting GTA Online with many new updates, missions, DLCs and vehicles multiple times a year.

Here's a closer look at why GTA Online is one of the few games out there right now with infinite replayability.

A look at GTA Online's replayability factor

PvP

Player versus Player is one of the reasons why the most successful games stay popular for years after release. There is something about playing a game against another human that adds to the longevity of a game. While playing against another person, people tend to get more competitive as the skill ceiling of the game keeps rising.

This is very different compared to when players play against an NPC or AI. Players enjoy playing against other players as there is a true sense of competition. Winning against another person is far more gratifying and challenging than beating AI.

Constant stream of new features

Rockstar Games is still working on updates for GTA Online eight years after launch. Players receive a game-changing update at least once a year and the update adds many new things to do in the game. The last update that was pushed by Rockstar Games was the Los Santos Tuners update where car culture was the main focus. Other spectacular updates in recent times include the 'Diamond Casino Heist' and 'Cayo Perico Heist' updates.

Strong community

If players run out of things to do in GTA Online, they can always go to the Reddit page and see what else is there to do in the game. The GTA Online community on Reddit is full of posts and videos of players doing many interesting things in the game, such as BMX stunting, acrobatics, air times and some light-hearted trolling.

This enthusiastic community is constantly churning out content for the masses that entices new players to try the game, while veterans who have stepped away get inspired to dive back in.

