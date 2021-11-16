What makes GTA San Andreas the best-looking game in the remastered GTA Trilogy?

The original San Andreas was released in October 2004. Fans only had to wait three years for the newest installment of the franchise after GTA 3. In these three years, Rockstar Games truly excelled at expanding the 3D universe.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is now satisfying players with its vast upgraded map and unforgettable remastered missions.

Most players think GTA San Andreas is the best game in the Trilogy

As with all of the remastered games in the GTA Trilogy, the graphics have been updated to HD quality in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Due to this, so many of the elements of San Andreas look better than ever.

San Andreas has always been noted as one of the best games of the franchise. This is mainly because the map is so large. It was the first game to offer so much free-roaming with a dynamic story spanning three cities, a desert, and many small rural towns.

It was the first in the franchise to offer character and vehicle customizations. CJ could have girlfriends and go out on dates around San Andreas. And GTA fans will never forget the star-studded supporting cast of celebrity voice actors.

For these reasons, the quantity plus quality of content in the remaster will make this game the best-looking and most fun of the new Trilogy.

GTA San Andreas is the biggest game in the Trilogy

San Andreas was the most giant map of the GTA series until the release of GTA 5 in 2013. Even the latter does not have a larger city than the three combined in San Andreas.

Driving from city to city in San Andreas feels like crossing state lines, whereas GTA 5 is just one massive map with a city and its outlying lands. Players should also remember that San Andreas is responsible for starting the world of GTA conspiracy theories and mysteries. It did this with the introduction of Mount Chiliad and Area 69, amongst other Easter eggs.

Now that Rockstar has removed the clouds and fog from the original version of the game, players flying across the map have an unobstructed view of the entire game.

GTA San Andreas has the best missions and extra side-missions

San Andreas had the most missions out of the Trilogy, totaling over 100, including the opening scene and special packages collection. Players also had the option of competing in extra lowrider missions, changing CJ's look with different clothing, eating too much or too little, and improving his stamina and muscles at the gym. There is always something for the players to do in San Andreas.

The side-mission of claiming the turf in the gang wars has been highly awaited, and the community is thrilled to see this element in full HD.

Another great item in the missions is the newly remastered jetpack, a must-own item in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In short, there is a multitude of reasons why GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is the best-looking game in the newly remastered Trilogy.

Edited by Ravi Iyer