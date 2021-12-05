Why GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has the most room for improvement out of all the games

Compared to the other iconic games of the GTA trilogy, GTA San Andreas definitely has the most number of features. The famous title features 100 missions and has a map bigger than GTA 3 and Vice City combined, making it the largest game in the trilogy.

Unfortunately, GTA San Andreas' Definitive Edition faced a lot of backlash due to the extraordinary number of bugs in it. Funnily enough, GTA San Andreas' earlier advantages of a bigger map led to it having a greater number of noticeable bugs.

Why GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition should improve more than other games

GTA San Andreas was the most anticipated game in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Many players bought the GTA Trilogy only to play GTA San Andreas, but found nothing except a ton of glitches.

The definitive edition of GTA San Andreas takes 22.679 GB of storage space and has a lot more content for players to enjoy. GTA San Andreas also has more mini-games than the other Trilogy titles, making up hours of extra gameplay. This leads the game to have more code lines, thus increasing the number of possible problems.

Bugs found in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

There are some extremely broken character models in the game and it also faces a lot of frame rate issues, which Rockstar Games needs to address.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition also has the infamous invisible bridge that needs to be patched.

Ryder's character model while riding a cycle has many famous memes made upon it which makes for one of the more famous glitches in the game.

There are many places in GTA San Andreas where players can fall though the map to reach under the ground in the game which makes it difficult to play after.

There are alot of videos where players have found that cars randomly get shot into oblivion without any rhyme or reason.

The draw distance of GTA San Andreas was worked on, which made the map look underwhelmingly small. Many players have uploaded videos of how small the map looks in the Definitive Edition which was percieved to be much bigger in the original games.

What led to so many bugs in the game?

The Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas has more missions, characters, side quests, vehicles, buildings, textures, mechanics, and soundtracks in the game. Having so many features in the game has led Rockstar to miss out on testing every feature.

The short time between the announcement and the release of the game must have over burdened the devs and now that the game is released and criticized publicly, Rockstar has gotten started on improving everything that was wrong with the game.

They say the bigger the game, the more problems it has, and GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is definitely an example of that. That being said, the biggest game in the trilogy has more room to make improvements, as it is the game that has the most eyes on it.

