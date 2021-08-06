Why GTA San Andreas and Vice City have managed to stay popular on PC even today

GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City are two evergreen classic releases. These games have entertained players for years. The narratives in both of these games served as stepping stones for the writing of GTA 5.

Both of these titles reigned supreme at the time of their release and still carry a special place in fans' hearts.

GTA Vice City depicted Tommy Vercetti's life in Miami during the '80s. Roaming with the Mafia and making a living between crime lords in Miami-based Vice City became Tommy's life.

In San Andreas, Carl Johnson takes players through his story of how African Americans grew up in the projects and made enough money to live a crime-free life. With multiple betrayals and grievances along the way, CJ garnered a special status in gaming history.

Why GTA San Andreas and Vice City have managed to retain their iconic PC status

GTA San Andreas and Vice City laid the platform of the crime world that GTA portrays. These games have some of the best characters in the gaming industry. GTA San Andreas and Vice City are still popular due to the modder community's support. The community loves making insane mods for these classic games.

The missions that GTA San Andreas and Vice City have, set the mark of what GTA missions are supposed to be like. Both of these games have missions that are still part of every gamer's memory. Some of these missions were the reason early gamers rejoiced in completing them. There are some challenging missions in these games that are still considered challenging.

Due to high demand from the players for a mobile version, Rockstar Games has released a mobile version of GTA San Andreas and Vice City, which is out for Android phones. Players can download the games from their play stores and take a trip through nostalgia on their phones.

GTA San Andreas and Vice City are both games that will retain their iconic PC status mainly because gamers still value those games and understand what an important milestone these games have been for Rockstar games and the gaming industry.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen