Why GTA Trilogy is unlikely to have an online mode like GTA 5

The well-loved GTA 3D Universe trilogy has been remastered by Rockstar with a significant graphical overhaul and an updated control scheme. Since the announcement, several questions have been raised regarding the availability of an online mode in the games.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the games will include any multiplayer functionality. However, such a thing is improbable to exist, and for a variety of reasons. This article explains why the GTA Definitive Edition trilogy will never get an online mode like GTA 5.

GTA Trilogy: Why the upcoming remaster will not have online features like GTA 5

To begin with, the original 3D trilogy never included an online multiplayer feature. Even local multiplayer was restricted to the PS2 version of GTA San Andreas. However, Rockstar has been adding an online multiplayer mode to their games since the first HD Universe game, Grand Theft Auto 4.

The first truly successful online multiplayer component was GTA Online, the multiplayer version of GTA 5. It has since been highly profitable for Rockstar and has been a major focus for them since 2015. It became even more beneficial since 2020, with the global lockdowns and the rise of GTA RP.

Many fans believe that Rockstar would never release a new GTA game without adding multiplayer components. However, that is unlikely to be the case for the remastered trilogy. This is not the first time that the 3D Universe games have been remastered. The previous remasters were subtle upgrades made exclusively for mobile devices and select consoles.

There were no online features in these games, either. Moreover, having three separate games would necessitate three distinct multiplayer modes, which would be absurd. Another thing to note is that Grove Street Games (formerly War Drum Studios) have worked on the new remasters. These are the same developers who created the previous remasters and mobile ports.

If the games included an online multiplayer mode, more studios would have been required to work on it. Another reason is that GTA Online is already a hugely successful and profitable business model for Rockstar, generating billions in revenue. It would be unwise if they decided to make a competing multiplayer game from the same series.

Many fans expected an online mode for the new games because of the popularity of online mods like SAMP (San Andreas Multiplayer) and MTA (Multi-Theft Auto) for the 3D trilogy. However, Rockstar already has a lot on its plate with GTA Online and Red Dead Online to manage.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar