Why one update won’t be enough to fix the issues in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Releasing the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was a big move by Rockstar Games. This move seems to have bitten them in the back. The games were released on November 11 but they haven't held up that well.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, according to many players, is a broken game. The game has too many bugs and problems that fans can't look past. Although there are a lot of positive reviews for the game, the game still doesn't seem quite ready yet.

Rockstar Games had given the project to War Drum Studios, which is now renamed Grove Street Games. The company did deliver fans the games they wanted but didn't do it too well. The Definitive Editions have too many problems that Rockstar needs to resolve to have their reputation saved.

Why one update isn't enough to fix GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

The making of the Definitive Editions of the GTA Trilogy was quite unsuccessful. Many players who bought the game for the PC couldn't play the game until a few days after its release. The game was brought down from the Rockstar Launcher, and soon after that, the launcher stopped working.

Rockstar acknowledged the issues with the GTA Trilogy on Twitter by apologizing to fans and also putting the original versions of the games back up on the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Numerous bugs in the three titles caused issues like character model distortion, cars spawning in mid-air, and the game not even starting for PC gamers. It is safe to say that the games need work before replicating the popular games from 20 years ago. The original trilogy is one of the most beloved game-changing events for the company, and it is these games that made Rockstar Games a name in the market.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Editions were released as the 20-year anniversary of GTA 3, but many fans are disappointed by the many flaws in the game. There will be a few updates where Rockstar Games patches out the problems in the three titles. These updates will be done over a period of time, which kills the purpose of buying the game early as it feels like the Trilogy is still in development.

