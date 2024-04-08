Why players should buy Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

GTA Online’s Itali GTO Stinger TT is not something that has been added with the latest Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, yet it remains trending on the internet every now and then. The two-door sports grand touring car, based heavily on the real-life Ferrari Roma, debuted in Los Santos in 2023 as part of the highly controversial San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, the vehicle has remained popular since then.

They may naturally generate curiosity as to why the automobile trends in 2024 and why players should pick it up if haven’t already. Let’s learn briefly about the Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

GTA Online Itali GTO Stinger TT: Why it is so popular? (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

Like the Kuruma in GTA Online, the Itali GTO Stinger TT is a special sports car to own in GTA Online, even after the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update’s release. The automobile can touch a maximum speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) and complete a lap within 1:02.829 approximately.

However, the best part about the Itali GTO Stinger TT is its compatibility with the Imani Tech Upgrades. Owners of this sports vehicle can equip it with the useful Missile Lock-On Jammer or even modify the ride with a Remote Control Unit. This increases its usage, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online as it prevents the lock-on system of other vehicles’ Homing Launcher.

Additionally, the Itali GTO Stinger TT can even be upgraded to 100% Armor, allowing it to withstand damage from two homing missiles or Heavy Sniper Mk II Explosive Rounds.

One drawback is the lack of bulletproof windows, making players inside it vulnerable to gunfire through the sides. However, that can be dealt with by equipping additional Armor Plating that adds plating on windows.

For evading targets, the Ferrari-based car can be equipped with Slick Proximity Mines that burst out a large amount of oil and cause the target vehicle to lose control. All of this makes it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online for getaway purposes.

While it’s not cheaper compared to new vehicles added with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, it is still cheaper than the expensive Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor:

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor ($4,065,000)

($4,065,000) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT ($2,380,000)

($2,380,000) Canis Terminus ($1,877,500)

($1,877,500) Vapid Benson Cluckin Bell ($685,000)

Will Itali GTO Stinger TT return in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Just like the Duke O'Death, the vehicle is neither confirmed nor hinted by Rockstar Games that it may return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. However, the developer usually brings back popular vehicles to newer games, so it won’t be surprising if this sports car also gets added to the unreleased title.

If one is looking for a valuable Imani Tech vehicle and has a decent budget, the vehicle is the best choice event after the release of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

