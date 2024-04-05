5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (April 5-10, 2024)

When it comes to vehicles to buy in GTA Online, players often have to look at hundreds of options before having to choose what’s best for them. This is often a tiresome process, and you may even end up making a wrong investment if you don't have enough information about cars in the game. However, this decision-making is easier this week as Rockstar Games is providing up to a 40% discount on some of the best rides in the game.

That said, this article shares five of the best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week that are reliable.

5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online include Weaponized Tampa, Torero, Cheetah Classic, and two others (April 5-10, 2024)

1) Weaponized Tampa

Manufacturer: Declasse

Vehicle Class: Muscle

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is one of the best-discounted vehicles to buy in the GTA Online weekly update, and players shouldn’t wait any longer to get their hands on this custom two-door muscle car. Inspired by Roadkill from Twisted Metal, its main characteristic is a roof-mounted minigun that can annihilate targets in a few seconds.

On the performance front, the Weaponized Tampa can achieve a top speed of 180.65 km/h (112.255 mph) and take around 1:10.538 to complete a lap.

The vehicle is available at a staggering 40% discounted price of $951,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

2) Dune FAV

Manufacturer: BF

Vehicle Class: Off-road

The BF Dune FAV is an off-road armed variant of the standard Dune Buggy, another one of the vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week. It debuted in 2017 as part of the Gunrunning update and has been heavily influenced by the real-life Desert Patrol Vehicle.

Apart from a top speed of 99.75 mph (160.53 km/h), the Dune FAV is equipped with a dashboard-mounted turret with three different options: Machine Gun, Grenade Launcher, or Minigun.

The latest GTA Online weekly discounts give the Dune FAV at a 40% discounted price of $510,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

3) Cheetah Classic

Manufacturer: Grotti

Vehicle Class: Sports Classic

The Grotti Cheetah Classic is a great two-seater sports vehicle to buy in GTA Online this week. It takes inspiration from the following real-life automobiles:

Ferrari Testarossa

Ferrari 328

BMW M1

Alpine A610

As expected, the Cheetah Classic is one of the best Sports Classic cars due to its reliable performance. Powered by a V12 engine, it can reach a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.932, making it a good option for competitive racing.

It can be purchased for a 30% discounted price of $605,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Torero

Manufacturer: Pegassi

Vehicle Class: Sports Classic

The Pegassi Torero is one of the two-seater sports classic vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week. It debuted in 2017 with the Gunrunning update. Judging by its design, the ride seems to be inspired by the real-life 25th Anniversary Edition of Lamborghini Countach.

Unlike the latest GTA Online Podium car, the Torero can reach a top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) and complete a lap in an average of 1:06.366. It’s famous for its quick acceleration and agile handling, making it a viable choice as a getaway car.

The Torero can be purchased at a 40% discounted price of $598,800 from Legendary Motorsport this week.

5) Comet S2

Manufacturer: Pfister

Vehicle Class: Sports

The Pfister Comet S2 is another one of the amazing vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week. It is inspired by the following vehicles:

Porsche 911 (992)

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

Porsche 911 (991.1)

2nd generation Porsche Panamera

Powered by a flat-6 engine, the Comet S2 can achieve a maximum speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.365.

The Comet S2 can be bought at a 30% discounted price of $985,950 - $1,314,600 from Legendary Motorsport.

While none of the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are claimable this week, the aforementioned choices are among the best to invest in before April 11, 2024.

