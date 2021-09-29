Why Rockstar should focus on GTA 6 rather than expanding GTA Online further

GTA Online was released on September 17, 2013, and it's been eight years since the game was released. That being said, players have been anticipating the release of GTA 6 since Rockstar Games launched GTA Online.

Rockstar Games has given no news about GTA 6 so far as they keep releasing new updates for GTA Online. Although players enjoy playing GTA Online and there are millions of players still playing the game, they are all getting restless to see what is next in the series.

While many players are content with what GTA Online is providing, the majority of the community is just playing the game while they wait for GTA 6. This article states a few reasons why Rockstar Games should focus on GTA 6 rather than expanding GTA Online further.

Why Rockstar should stop expanding GTA Online further and focus on GTA 6

GTA 5 has been the only GTA title that has spanned across three generations of consoles. The game was released on the PS3, which went to the PS4 and is now expected to be released on the PS5. On the flip side, there was a time when Rockstar released GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City Stories, and Vice City Stories, all in the PS2 era.

It's been eight years since Rockstar Games last released a GTA title, and there has been no news for a sequel. While players wait for GTA 6, they have been playing GTA Online, which keeps getting contact updates with new content.

Most of the community is only playing GTA Online as there is no game like it where players can play online. All this will change when GTA 6 is released, and players will most likely migrate to the newer title.

Rockstar Games has not announced any news about GTA 6 and continues to cash in on an eight-year-old game. This is monetarily better for Rockstar as they don't need to dedicate that many resources to keep GTA Online running. While this is happening, it is highly speculated that Rockstar is working on GTA 6 but is not going to be releasing the game anytime soon.

While this strategy is working for now, players are getting fed up of playing the old game and are desperately waiting for new content in the latest GTA title.

The verdict

If Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 soon, they will still get to financially benefit from the sales of the game. If Rockstar Games introduces Shark Cards (micro transactions) in GTA 6, there will be a surge of players buying them in order to get an early start, which again benefits the company.

Rockstar Games should stop working on expanding GTA Online and give players what they want with GTA 6 as they are losing their reputation in the eyes of the players and becoming a company that isn't ready to give them a new game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu