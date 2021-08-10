There are way too many rumors about GTA 6 and players can't wait for the official announcement of the game. Although there are many alleged leaks, fans can't be sure unless Rockstar sends the word.

The current Rockstar title GTA 5 has almost everything in it. The story shows three characters from different walks of life. Be it the family man Michael who is trying to earn a living, or Franklin who wants to move out of his aunt's house in the hood, and last but not least Trevor who has a crazy relationship with his mother, GTA 5 placed heavy emphasis on the idea of family.

There is a lot of influence of family in GTA 5 and that sometimes makes the story a little soft. Stated below are the reasons why Rockstar should get rid of GTA 5's family-based story for GTA 6.

Why Rockstar should abandon GTA 5’s family-based story for GTA 6

GTA 6 should be announced soon by Rockstar games and players are already trying to guess the plot and story based on the leaks.

Quite a few sources state that GTA 6 will continue to have multiple protagonists with rumors of a female lead circling around. The GTA franchise has always been about committing crime, be it stealing cars or killing someone for money or vengeance.

GTA 5 had a lot of family elements in the story which made players feel like they needed to care for the characters' relationships, this was especially true in Michael's case.

Players love GTA because of the chaos and mayhem that they get to create in the game. GTA titles have always been a blend of excellent storytelling and unhinged violence, much like Trevor's life.

Removing the family-based story will lead GTA 6 to have some really ruthless and unethical missions, which the player base has desired for so long.

GTA 5 already has a family-driven narrative and it would be nice to see a change in the next title. Rockstar has never hesitated from pushing the envelope, and adopting a narrative with felons who are disconnected from their families will be refreshing to say the least.

