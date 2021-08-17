GTA 6 is the most anticipated game in the world now. Rockstar Games is known for its polished and well-made AAA titles. Games like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have been two of the biggest games in the last decade and players still enjoy them to this day.

These games have been the Rockstars' most successful and have helped it win a couple of Guinness world records as well. Although GTA 5 was released in 2013, the game is still very relevant today with its future-proof story and intuitive gameplay.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on 26 October, 2018. These games are a little dated but players still seem to love them because of their engaging storyline.

GTA 5 has adapted many things from its older versions and Rockstar goes by the golden rule "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." It goes without saying that GTA 5 is the amalgamation of all the best aspects of older GTA games.

Reasons why Rockstar should use the best elements from GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 in GTA 6

The success of these games has been a driving factor behind Rockstar's stature as a behemoth in the gaming industry. The company is now one of the most successful in the world and it is mainly due to the GTA franchise.

Although there aren't many similar games for players in the market, they are very happy with the titles they get from Rockstar games and don't look around much for more.

GTA 6 has been in the making for many years now and players are starting to get restless about the game's announcement. While they wait, speculation has been bubbling up surrounding GTA 6's gameplay and features.

A lot of players suspect that GTA 6 will be a mixture of the best features from GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 as they were the last two installments from Rockstar games.

Players expect new features like having multiple protagonists and a witness system for calling characters out for committing crimes. Many hope to see features like hunting, bounty hunting (assassination missions) and a believable armory of guns in their pockets.

GTA 6 is expected to carry on the heists from GTA 5, as they are arguably the best part of the latter's story mode.

GTA 6 having the best features from both these games makes sense as Rockstar will be utilizing its RAGE engine along with developers who are already used to creating such experiences with perfection.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul