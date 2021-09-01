Will GTA 6 be able to topple the Twitch viewership records set by GTA 5?

There is no news about GTA 6, and the community is going crazy in anticipation. Players are waiting for the day they wake up and get the announcement for the latest GTA title.

There is massive hype for GTA 6 even before the game's announcement, and such anticipation has never been seen before. Although it is just rumors and speculation, players firmly believe that GTA 6 is in development.

It's been eight years since Rockstar Games released their last Grand Theft Auto title, and players have never needed to wait this long for a new release. The publisher has been pumping out new content for users in GTA Online, but the community wants a new game.

GTA 5 and GTA Online remain popular despite releasing back in 2013. Many gamers still play the latter, and quite a few people view gameplay streams of these two titles on Twitch.

Will GTA 6 be the most viewed game on Twitch?

GTA 5 has been a sensation on Twitch since its launch. It has always been one of the most streamed games on the platform.

The game has 48.4 million followers on Twitch, making it second to Fortnite with 77 million followers.

Considering the success of GTA 5, it is anticipated that GTA 6 will be more successful than its predecessor. Almost any time Rockstar makes an announcement at all, GTA 6 starts trending on social media.

It is said that a games' success can be calculated by the amount of people watching it game on Twitch. Going by those standards, it can be said that GTA 5 has been very successful.

With an average of 200K viewers watching the game at all times, GTA 5 is one of the most-viewed titles on the platform.

The release of GTA 6 is speculated to change the game completely. Considering the way the community is on its toes for the yet-unnamed title, it is expected to break every record in the gaming industry, just like GTA 5 did back in the day.

Rockstar is taking its sweet time with the development of GTA 6, and the fans are waiting for its release. The more they wait, the more the game is getting hyped, and it is expected that the day the game is released, it will break viewer records on Twitch.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer