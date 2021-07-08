Will GTA 6's release have an impact on GTA Online?

GTA 6 is growing in popularity with each passing day, although it is unlikely to be released before 2024.

Rockstar hasn't even confirmed its existence apart from a possible teaser which is also unconfirmed. Yet, the big question that it puts in everyone's mind is how it will affect GTA Online.

As most fans are aware, GTA 5 and GTA Online have generated millions, if not billions, in terms of annual revenue for Rockstar and Take Two. This makes the prospect of releasing GTA 6 right now an impractical idea.

Yet it is quite obvious that it will eventually be released shortly, which has GTA Online fans quite anxious. Some are excited about the possibility of a sequel to GTA Online, while others speculate that it will be a standalone title.

How will GTA 6 affect GTA Online when released?

With the Enhanced and Expanded edition, GTA Online will soon be released as a standalone title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, it is not clear if it will remain so once GTA 6 is launched.

GTA Online has accumulated a ton of content over a period of around seven years. An online game also requires considerable time and effort to make it balanced and stable.

If Rockstar decides to release a sequel alongside GTA 6, it won't be easy to move the existing playerbase onto the new game. Some gamers have invested years in the game, and unless the sequel is substantially different, they will be disappointed.

Will GTA Online get a sequel?

Many fans expect a sequel to GTA Online (Image via MrBossFTW, YouTube)

A sequel or reboot to GTA Online may not be that tough for Rockstar to pull off. After all, they've had years to perfect their existing online game, and all of the advancements may be carried over to the next one.

Another possibility is that with the introduction of GTA 6, players may lose interest in the old game, driving them towards a new online variant. If Tom Henderson's leaks are accurate, that might be exactly what Rockstar is aiming for.

A modern-era setting, an evolving map, and a playable female character all point to what players expect from a game like GTA Online.

Because of the tremendous popularity of the online variant, Rockstar may cater more to online gamers in the future rather than the traditional GTA fans.

GTA 6 might end up being a spiritual heir to the gameplay featured in GTA Online. If this is the case, it shouldn't be too difficult to get the player base to accept an online sequel.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen