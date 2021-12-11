Is GTA Online hinting at gang warfare in the new update?

The new GTA Online trailer seemingly implies that there will be gang conflict.

Older players may remember how GTA San Andreas redefined this concept. Los Santos featured a power struggle between three major gangs. They eventually transitioned from the 3D Era to the HD Era. The only exception is the Grove Street Families, who were replaced with the Families instead.

For the most part, these gangs are relegated to secondary roles in GTA Online. Perhaps that's going to change with the new update. Rockstar has just released a trailer for The Contract, which is set to premiere on December 15. Players may notice these gangs make brief appearances in the trailer itself.

GTA Online implies gang warfare in their newest update

Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc

It's currently unknown who stole Dr. Dre's unreleased music back in the Cayo Perico update. GTA Online players can only speculate on what's been given to them in the recent trailer. There's reason to believe that gang conflict will play a major role in The Contract.

Major gangs are showcased in the new trailer

The Vagos hanging out in a car meet (Image via Rockstar Games)

The recent trailer starts off by reintroducing Franklin Clinton, who has not been seen since GTA 5. Eight years after the game ended, he has been making moves as a businessman. He now runs a new agency that focuses on fixing celebrity problems. This is why he's connected with Dr. Dre himself.

At one point in the trailer, Clinton mentions that he misses getting his hands dirty. GTA Online players will then notice the trailer cuts to several gangs. The Ballas are shown first, followed by the Families, and finally the Vagos. Each of these gangs represent themselves with their respective colors.

What this could mean for GTA Online

The Families are a GTA 5 counterpart to Grove Street in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main antagonist is not readily obvious from the trailer. However, it does showcase the Ballas and Vagos, who are historically enemies in GTA Online. It's possible that one of these gangs stole Dre's music.

There is reason to believe that gangs will be a source of conflict. Back in GTA 5, Franklin and Lamar Davis had to deal with them on a regular basis. Now that both have returned to GTA Online, perhaps they can settle the score once more.

Keep in mind that Franklin and Lamar represent the Families, who are the main rivals to the Ballas and Vagos. They could easily be a source of conflict in this new update, since it practically writes itself.

Parallels between Franklin and CJ

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL 17 years ago today GTA San Andreas released. CJ & Franklin are real life cousins. 17 years ago today GTA San Andreas released. CJ & Franklin are real life cousins. https://t.co/xaCakoC9Y5

If gang warfare does return in GTA Online, it would draw interesting parallels between Franklin and CJ. Both of these characters want no part in the gangbanging lifestyle, yet they can't seem to escape it. Franklin even admits he misses it in the GTA Online trailer.

Interestingly, both characters are voiced by real life cousins. Young Maylay voices CJ in GTA San Andreas, while Shawn Fonteno voices Franklin.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

