Will the new Steam Deck OLED run GTA 5 better: Release date, screen, and more

Valve’s Steam Deck is the only platform where you can play Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 on the go. It is a massive AAA title that requires significant hardware power, usually found on mainstream gaming platforms. However, the Steam Deck has made it easy for gamers to take their Grand Theft Auto experience anywhere. On November 9, 2023, Valve announced the latest iteration of its handheld console, the Steam Deck OLED.

Since it is a new console, gamers are curious whether or not it will run GTA 5 better than the current one. This article briefly discusses the specs of the Steam Deck OLED and determines if it is worth the upgrade.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

What to expect from the new Steam Deck OLED regarding GTA 5’s performance

The current generation Steam Deck LCD can run Grand Theft Auto 5 fairly smoothly, and most players have little to no complaints regarding the gameplay experience. The upcoming Steam Deck OLED will also have almost the same specs, with some minor improvements.

The following are the specifications of the Steam Deck OLED as per the official website:

Processor: 7 nm AMD APU, CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32), GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32), APU power: 4-15W

7 nm AMD APU, CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32), GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32), APU power: 4-15W RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s quad 32-bit channels)

16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s quad 32-bit channels) Operating System: SteamOS 3 (Arch-based)

The Steam Deck LCD also has the same specs as above, except for a 6 nm AMD APU. Therefore, it is safe to assume that you’ll be able to play GTA 5 on Steam Deck OLED with a slightly improved performance output.

The visual differences

The most significant difference between the Steam Deck LCD and Steam Deck OLED is the visual output. As the name implies, the current console uses an optically bonded IPS LCD with 1280 x 800 x RGB resolution. Although the upcoming console will use the same resolution, Valve has used an HDR OLED panel for the display.

This should produce a more vibrant visual output, making the gameplay experience even better.

The Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED) displays are popularly known for their stunning visuals. The colors, brightness, and darkness look aesthetically pleasing on these displays. Therefore, you can expect a better GTA 5 experience on the upcoming console.

Release date of Steam Deck OLED

According to Valve’s official website, the Steam Deck OLED will be globally launched on November 16, 2023. After the recent GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar is unlikely to release a new version of GTA 5 for the new console, and you’ll have to play the Enhanced Version, originally launched for PS4 and PC.

However, you’ll be able to play the multiplayer version on the new console with all the benefits offered by Rockstar Games.

Poll : Will you play GTA 5 on Steam Deck OLED? Yes No 0 votes