Will the release of GTA 6 lead to the instant death of GTA Online?

GTA 6 has been generating an increasing amount of hype over the years. On the other hand, Rockstar has been busy keeping GTA Online alive, considering how profitable it is.

Several new car-related pieces of content were added to the game in the most recent Los Santos Tuners update. As a result, it has become the most popular update to date, with more players recorded in GTA Online than ever before.

However, a common question raised by many fans is whether GTA Online will be discontinued once GTA 6 is released. The next title in the series does not yet have a release date, and GTA Online is currently a major source of revenue for Rockstar.

Will Rockstar shut down GTA Online when GTA 6 is released?

Many players predicted that GTA Online's popularity would wane soon. This is because the game has been plagued by several glaring issues that have driven it away from the die-hard GTA fanbase.

For PC players, rampant hacking has not been adequately addressed. Players who exploit a glitch face harsher penalties than griefers, and the latter are still a common annoyance in the game.

Missions and properties often force players to undertake repetitive grinding, making GTA Online feel like real-life instead of an entertaining game. Items in the game are ridiculously overpriced, only to justify buying Shark Cards.

Despite these flaws, the game continues to draw newer crowds every day. Some of the issues have been addressed by Rockstar in recent updates, making players hopeful for more fixes.

The problem of repetitive grinding is now no longer necessary with the release of the Cayo Perico Heist update. The Heist in this update is highly rewarding, and players can replay it just a few times to get rich in the game.

What is the future for GTA Online?

With the release of GTA 5 for next-generation consoles, GTA Online will become a standalone game. This demonstrates that it will most likely be active for a long time. This also makes it unlikely to be discontinued when GTA 6 is released.

If anything, Rockstar might make a GTA Online reboot based on GTA 6. Some fans, however, believe that since that would be difficult, the online variant would remain separate. This could be done in the same way that MMORPGs like World of Warcraft have done.

By adding regular changes and general improvements, GTA Online can be kept alive as a separate title. Yet all of this is mere speculation at the moment, and only time can tell what Rockstar decides to do.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod