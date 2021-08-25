Will Rockstar be able to keep GTA Online alive till GTA 6 comes out?

GTA Online is essentially the online component of GTA 5, a game that has been out for about eight years now. By the time GTA 6 - the much-anticipated entry in the franchise - hits the market, GTA 5 will probably be old news, posing a threat to not only its own buzz but also GTA Online's, as the multiplayer game depends on the popularity of GTA 5.

Every entry in the series introduces new features to the game world, because the new game has to be better than the old one in some way. GTA 6 will probably boast a number of new features and the hype surrounding it might make GTA Online fall down the inevitable ditch of boredom, a fate that it's successfully avoided so far.

The question, however, is whether Rockstar will be able to keep GTA Online alive until GTA 6 comes out?

How will Rockstar keep GTA Online alive?

One cannot possibly have enough of such a diverse, open-world game. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since Rockstar hasn't said a word about GTA 6 yet, it is safe to assume that the game is probably not going to hit the market anytime soon.

That said, Rockstar is going to release a GTA remastered series soon, which will probably distract fans from drawing far-fetched speculations about GTA 6, at least for a while. If the remastered trilogy is good enough to keep fans engaged, GTA Online might manage to survive a little longer. If, however, the remastered trilogy is a disaster and the release of GTA 6 seems eons away, players might, overwhelmed by disappointment, quit playing GTA Online too.

However, given how insanely popular the multiplayer game still is, it's hard to imagine it going down anytime soon. Over the last few years, its popularity has only been shooting through the sky, owing to all the amazing features and vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to it. While nobody can tell how long GTA Online will survive, one can assume that it will probably take a while for players to feel like they have had enough of GTA Online, since one cannot possibly have enough of such a diverse, open-world game. Unless Rockstar takes a decade or so to release GTA 6, one can safely assume that GTA Online won't be giving up on the light of stardom in the foreseeable future.

Edited by Sabine Algur