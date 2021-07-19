Yet another GTA 6 leak reveals a Vice City theme park and new radio stations

Yet another GTA 6 leak has surfaced which alludes to the possibility of a Vice City-themed park and new radio stations.

The release of GTA 6 undoubtedly remains the only missing piece in the gaming fraternity, with Rockstar Games keeping everything under wraps.

However, the last few weeks have seen some movement around the much-anticipated title in the long-running franchise. Leakers and data miners have been hard at work, and while they believe it will be a few years before the title hits the shelves, it's currently being worked on.

The last few months allude to an expanded version of the South Florida location, implying that the theme will be closer to GTA Vice City.

Sadly, not everyone agrees with this piece of information. Interestingly, another piece of news has popped up around the Quincy World location which everyone believes to be the location of a theme park in GTA 6.

The image, which is currently trending on Reddit, features Fred's Fun World, which is essentially an amalgamation of hot spots in the theme park.

The image contains both old and new radio stations (Image via Reddit)

Another image that is making rounds on the internet talks about a range of new radio stations, including Fever FM which was one of the most popular radio stations in GTA Vice City.

As with other chunks of information that have trickled down over the last few months, it's best to consider this, too, with a pinch of salt. Be that as it may, any news around GTA 6 seems extremely enticing.

Rockstar Games removes GTA 5 map mods

Rockstar Games, over the last few weeks, have removed several GTA 5 map mods from the game, fueling rumors that an expanded version of GTA online is on the horizon.

Again, both Rockstar Games and Take-Two have preferred to keep everything under a cloche.

Fans, however, are growing impatient. More so because an expanded and refined version of GTA 5 was announced during the release of Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5.

This insinuates that apart from GTA 6 Rockstar Games is also working on yet another project which revolves around an expansion of the current GTA 5 map which undoubtedly, will trickle down to the online version as well.

