"You can go GTA in Starfield": Fans react to the new Starfield update resembling Grand Theft Auto

The recently released Starfield update introduced the REV-8 vehicle, adding a new dimension to its gameplay. While jumping, shooting, and mining for resources are a few of its interesting features, some fans are happy about being able to wreak havoc with it like they can in GTA games. An example of this is X user @PoweredbyidTech, who has uploaded a clip of themselves causing mayhem with the REV-8 in Starfield.

"I'm happy to report that you can go GTA in Starfield"

They run over and shoot at various NPCs, battling UC Security personnel simultaneously, which is a pretty common sight in GTA games as well. Reacting to the video, @BeLeaf789 revealed that they blew up the service technician right after buying the new vehicle.

"As soon as I bought the vehicle I pressed RT to drive and ended up blowing up the services technician"

@BeLeaf789 shares their hilarious first experience with the REV-8 (Image via X)

Another user, @KennyGoo, enquired whether this was a mod or if the vehicle was added in officially, and then said that they might want to jump back into the game.

"Cool stuff. Feels like it's getting closer to a point where I'd wanna jump back in and try it again."

The REV-8 seems to have brought back interest in Starfield for some (Image via X)

X user @British_Enjoyer also looks to have enjoyed this new Starfield update, and expressed their opinion with an amusing Simpsons gif:

However, not everyone seems impressed with this addition, as some criticize the game's physics and call it buggy. In fact, @_Faustin_ said the footage looked worse than doing the same in GTA 3, Rockstar Games' 2001 title.

@_Faustin_ seems unimpressed with the Starfield update vehicle (Image via X)

Here are a few more reactions along these lines:

Fans criticize Starfield's gameplay (Images via X)

New Starfield update vehicle REV-8 lets players "go GTA" in the Bethesda title

Besides its usual functions, the addition of the REV-8 with the recent Starfield update now lets players do things in the game that they usually would while free-roaming in GTA Online or the series' other titles. For those wondering, that's messing around with NPCs like @PoweredbyidTech in the video attached above.

Starfield's Shattered Space DLC will also be dropping soon, and that, along with the REV-8 Starfield update, shall help players stay busy for some time. Grand Theft Auto fans can also give this title a try if they want to experience something different while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, as well as Mafia The Old Country, are also a few upcoming titles that look interesting and might be capable of entertaining gamers. Notably, fans are quite excited about Mafia The Old Country and GTA 6 releasing in 2025.

