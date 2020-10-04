21-year-old goalkeeper Lara Sharma has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru FC.

The Tata Football Academy product, who was a part of the ATK squad in the 2019-20 season, now joins the Blues and will compete for the number one goalkeeper spot with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Aditya Patra and Lalthuammawia Ralte.

The Blues have signed 21-year-old goalkeeper Lara Sharma on a three-year deal, and the youngster is being put through his paces in pre-season training at the @IIS_Vijayanagar facilities. #NewBlue #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/2NAvlrbo9h — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 3, 2020

The youngster is currently being put through his paces as Bengaluru FC have begun their training in the IIS grounds in Bellary as part of their pre-season preparations.

The signing of Lara Sharma serves as a huge boost to the club, especially as head coach Carles Cuadrat is trying to bolster his defensive unit following the transfer of left-back Nishu Kumar to Kerala Blasters FC. Nishu became one of the highest-paid footballers in the country following the move.

Sunil Chhetri joins up with the Bengaluru FC squad

Bengaluru FC have received yet another boost in their pre-season preparations as skipper Sunil Chhetri has joined up with the squad in Bellary. This comes as a major boost for the Blues, considering the fact that head coach Carles Cuadrat has not been able to join the squad for their pre-season training.

Chhetri's presence, along with that of Naushad Moosa, will be extremely important as the side will be looking to secure the title for the second time. The last time Bengaluru FC lifted the ISL title was at the end of the 2018-19 season where they overcame FC Goa in the final courtesy of an extra-time winner from defender Rahul Bheke.

Despite losing out on Nishu Kumar, the Blues have been busy in the transfer market, signing the likes of Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana and Pratik Chaudhari. In addition, they have also signed Cleiton Silva from Thai club, Suphanburi FC. The 33-year-old Brazilian will be expected to partner with the likes of Deshorn Brown and Sunil Chhetri in the upcoming season.