Hyderabad FC are all set to lock horns with I-League outfit Aizwal FC in the Group B fixture of the Super Cup at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Sunday, April 9.

After being crowned the ISL champions last season, the Nizams once again had a consistent campaign. Under the influential leadership of Manolo Marquez, they finished second in the league before facing ATK Mohun Bagan in the semi-finals.

However, they faltered against the Mariners on penalties after a closely fought battle in the two-legged semi-finals. Ahead of the Super Cup, Hyderabad FC also announced that Marquez will be departing the club following the end of the tournament.

The Hyderabad-based side will look to finish on a high note under Marquez’s reign as he has changed the course of the club in his three-year spell.

Meanwhile, Aizwal FC are on the back of a 1-0 victory against TRAU FC in the qualifiers. They finished seventh in the I-League, which was certainly an improvement compared to their recent seasons.

However, with no wins in their last seven I-League games, their recent form has been questionable. Although they will arrive at this game as second favorites, assistant manager Victor Lalbiakmawia, in the pre-match press conference, stated that his team will give it their all in the Hero Super Cup.

Hyderabad FC vs Aizwal FC: Team News

Hyderabad FC named a 25-member squad for the tournament, but Bartholomew Ogbeche and Hitesh Sharma are expected to miss the first game of the Super Cup. Javier Siverio and Sahil Tavora, who were impressive in the ISL semi-finals, could replace the duo.

Aizwal FC played TRAU FC on Thursday, April 6, but have no injury concerns ahead of their tie against Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC vs Aizwal FC: Predicted lineup

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Sahil Tavora, Borja Herrera; Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary; and Javier Siverio.

Aizwal FC: Vanlalhriatpuia; Lalbiakzuala, Emmanuel Makinde, Akito Saito, Lalmalsawma; Augustine Lalrochana, Lalrinfela, Lalramsanga, Eisuke Mohri; David Lalhlansanga, and Ivan Veras.

Hyderabad FC vs Aizwal FC: Prediction

Hyderabad FC are overwhelming favorites to win the game but could face a tough challenge against a stern Aizwal FC defense. Nonetheless, Manolo Marquez’s men certainly have the firepower and squad depth to secure a convincing victory.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-0 Aizwal FC

