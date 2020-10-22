ISL 2020-21: 3 Indian players who have to perform for SC East Bengal this season

SC East Bengal's entry into the Indian Super League has been somewhat dramatic. There was confusion about the ownership of the club which was resolved when Shree Cement secured a majority stake with the club.

After sorting out a few managerial issues, it would seem as though SC East Bengal has been rather busy in the transfer market ahead of the 2020/21 ISL season.

The appointment of former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler as manager of SC East Bengal has signaled the intent of the club to do well in the upcoming season. It took a few days for Fowler to settle into his role before a few high-profile names rolled in through the door.

First, it was Scot Neville from Brisbane Roar, followed by the likes of Danny Fox and Anthony Pilkington, both of whom have played in the English Premier League.

In addition to this, there have been a few interesting Indian players added to the SC East Bengal squad as well. While some of their players have been retained from the I-League, it would seem as though the club management has done a fairly decent job when it comes to recruiting players within the labyrinth of the ISL as well.

We look at five players who will be key performers for SC East Bengal and improve their chances of securing silverware in their debut season in the league.

1) Jeje Lalpheklua

Jeje Lalpheklua

Of all the Indian signings, Jeje Lalpheklua is the one who stands out from the rest. The 29-year-old is perhaps one of the best forwards in the country and has managed to make a mark for himself in the grand narrative of Indian football.

Advertisement

In fact, SC East Bengal is only the second ISL club Lalpheklua will have played for, having spent five years with Chennaiyin FC. The 29-year-old India international will be joined in attack by the likes of Anthony Pilkington and Aaron Amadi-Holloway, both of whom have incredible quality in attack.

2) Narayan Das

Narayan Das

As a full-back, Narayan Das is as solid as they come. Having played for several teams in the ISL over the years, the 27-year-old is one of the most capped players in the history of the tournament, having made 90 appearances so far. In fact, the previous season saw him become a regular at left-back for Odisha FC.

Narayan Das has been on the books for SC East Bengal on two occasions in the past. The first was during the 2015-16 edition of the I-League, where he was the second-choice left-back. The second time, however, proved successful as he made 13 appearances in the 2017-19 I-League season.

Advertisement

This time around, he will most certainly be the first-choice at left-back with Scot Neville, Danny Fox, and Gurtej Singh occupying the other positions in defense.

3) CK Vineeth

CK Vineeth

The story of CK Vineeth has been a rather interesting one. The Kerala-born winger burst onto the scene on the I-League with Bengaluru FC in 2014 and terrorized players in the league with his blistering pace. It seemed as though the ISL came at the right time for Vineeth as he was snapped up by the Kerala Blasters in the opening draft.

However, in the context of the 2020-21 season, it seems as though 32-year-old Vineeth will have to prove himself after indifferent outings with Chennaiyin FC, and more recently, with Jamshedpur FC.

Vineeth has been joined in SC East Bengal by former Bengaluru FC teammates Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rino Anto, and Keegan Periera. It would seem from the outset that all of these players have a point to prove as the countdown to the ISL season begins.