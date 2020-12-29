ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa

Hyderabad FC are set to lock horns with FC Goa in the ninth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the Tilak Stadium in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC are currently placed on the eighth spot in the ISL standings with nine points in their tally. Their opponents, FC Goa are in the sixth position, with eleven points from eight matches.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Team News

Hyderabad FC

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca's side has suffered a bump in their smooth ride at the ISL 2020-21. After staying unbeaten over the course of five matches, the Nizams have now lost two in a row. Both their defeats (against Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC) ended in a 2-0 scoreline.

However, Roca will likely not tamper much with his side that has been defensively solid for the most part. The central defensive pairing of Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana Singh has worked well. They have young full-backs, Asish Rai and Akash Mishra on the flanks to provide attacking support as well.

Hitesh Sharma and Joao Victor will continue to operate in the central midfield with Halicharan Narzary and Nikhil Poojary wreaking havoc on the wings. The Nizams have the clinical Aridane Santana up front who is a lethal goal poacher.

Injured - Fran Sandaza, Lluis Sastre, Joel Chianese

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

FC Goa

The Gaurs continue their topsy-turvy beginning to the ISL campaign, with three wins and two losses in their last five fixtures. They bounced back from their defeat against Chennaiyin FC to win against Jamshedpur FC.

Igor Angulo continues to prove his mettle as he added two more goals to his debut ISL season tally. He scored an injury-time goal to clinch the three points against the Red Miners.

Head coach Juan Ferrando gave Goan youngster Princeton Rebello a start against Jamshedpur and he impressed in the midfield. Edu Bedia and Brandon Fernandes continue to show their importance for the Goan side.

Injuries - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

The boys are leaving no stones unturned ahead of Wednesday's clash against Hyderabad FC. 💪🏻#RiseAgain #HFCFCG pic.twitter.com/UFcN9wSv9V — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 28, 2020

At what time does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa kick off?

India: December 30, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV