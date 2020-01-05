ISL News: Mumbai City FC's Mohamed Larbi signs contract extension for remainder of the season

Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020

Larbi will remain at Mumbai City FC for the remainder of the campaign

Mohamed Larbi signed a contract extension on the 5th of January, meaning that he would be starring for Mumbai City FC for the remainder of the 2019-20 ISL season too.

Over the past few days, there had been rumours doing the rounds that the Tunisian midfielder was potentially on his way out of the club, especially with the Islanders and Larbi’s representatives being at loggerheads in terms of his contract.

However, just a day after ATK consigned them to their 3rd home defeat in the current campaign, Mumbai City FC announced that Larbi wouldn’t be jumping ship mid-way and that he would be a part of the outfit for the games that remain.

On the eve of the encounter against ATK, Jorge Costa was adamant that he didn’t intend to lose any of his core players, especially as the season was meandering towards its home stretch. When quizzed about any potential departures, he emphatically stated that there remained no chance of that happening.

And, with Larbi penning down an extension, it seems the Portuguese has gotten his wish.

Throughout the season, the Tunisian has been a vital cog for the Islanders and his importance in the side has only grown since the long-term injury sustained by Paulo Machado.

Thus, Mumbai would be hoping for the midfielder to act as the catalyst in the remaining part of the season and ensure a second consecutive top-four finish come February 2020.