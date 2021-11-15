ISL 2021-22: Who are Mumbai City FC's foreign players?

Mumbai City FC emerged ISL 2020-21 champions under Sergio Lobera, playing a dominating brand of football to bag both the shield and the trophy.

In the upcoming ISL-8, the defending champions will be guided by new head coach Des Buckingham. Lobera will be joining another club within the parent company, City Football Group.

Here we take a look at Mumbai City FC's foreign players.

#1 Mourtada Fall

The Senegalese giant was an absolute monster in Mumbai City FC's defense. His abilities in possession and off it were equally commendable. Mourtada Fall has aerial strength that gives him an advantage over opponents during set-pieces. His passing numbers also reflect how useful he was in Lobera's approach - an accuracy of 84.08 % when playing the ball.

As a defender he was imposing both aerially and on foot. He made a total of 50 tackles, 30 interceptions, 133 clearances and 34 blocks last ISL season.

#2 Ahmed Jahouh

Arguably the best deep-lying midfielder in the ISL, Ahmed Jahouh's passing itself is a treat to watch, cutting through the opposition's defensive lines like a Swiss-army knife.

The Moroccan did create some trouble for Mumbai City FC with his tackles that usually got him on the wrong side of the referee's decisions.

#3 Bradden Inman

The Australian attacking midfielder previously played for ISL teams ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC with little success. Inman will need to step up his game to live up to his reputation and make his signing for the Islanders fruitful.

#4 Cassio Gabriel

Cassio Gabriel, also known as Cassinho, is a Brazilian midfielder who signed for Mumbai City FC on loan from Vila Nova.

#5 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo shone for FC Goa in the last ISL, scoring 14 goals and winning the Golden Boot. The Spaniard spearheaded Juan Ferrando's men in attack and was lethal in the box.

#6 Ygor Catatau

The Brazilian forward joins Mumbai City FC on loan from Madureira for the 2021-22 season. It remains to be seen how Buckingham utilizes him with the likes of Angulo in the squad.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan