The Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a historic Indian Super League (ISL) Shield for the first time after defeating rivals Mumbai City FC 2-1 at a packed Salt Lake Stadium on Monday. Players from the IPL side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), also owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Enterprises, were present at the stadium to cheer on the Mariners in their title-deciding clash.

Lucknow, who suffered a defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, certainly did not leave disappointed after the high-intensity clash between the country’s two best teams.

Notable names present included India’s star batter KL Rahul and former South African pacer and LSG’s bowling coach Morne Morkel.

LSG have also shown their support for Mohun Bagan by wearing the famous Green and Maroon colors during their game against the Knight Riders. They donned a similar jersey last year after the ISL final, where Mohun Bagan emerged victorious against Bengaluru FC to win their first trophy in the Indian Super League.

It certainly seems to be a lucky charm for the Mariners, who, under Antonio Habas, have turned a corner and secured the ISL Shield title and a chance to play in the Asian Champions League 2 next season.

Liston Colaco and Jason Cummings’ goals secure the Sheild for Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan SG announced that the Salt Lake Stadium was sold out ahead of the clash, setting the stage for an electrifying atmosphere with approximately 62,000 supporters filling the stands. The Green and Maroon Brigade turned out in force to show their unwavering support, a factor that proved pivotal in overcoming an in-form Mumbai City team, who had won eight out of their last nine games.

The game began cautiously, but the deadlock was eventually broken by Liston Colaco, who found space on the left side, wriggled past Mehtab Singh, and curled the ball into the top corner in his characteristic style.

Mumbai City bounced back strongly after conceding, but Mohun Bagan’s defense held firm. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was called into action several times, particularly at the start of the second half, and he proved equal to the task. They then capitalized on Mumbai committing men forward, with Jason Cummings scoring on the breakaway with ten minutes remaining in regulation time, sending the Mariners’ supporters into a frenzy.

However, just as Mohun Bagan seemed poised to seal the victory, Lallianzuala Chhangte pulled a goal back for Mumbai in the 89th minute, setting the stage for a nervous eight minutes of stoppage time. Ultimately, it was too little, too late for Mumbai, as Mohun Bagan clinched the Shield title in front of their home supporters.

