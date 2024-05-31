Odisha FC striker Roy Krishna set to sign a 1-year contract extension: Reports

Odisha FC striker Roy Krishna is set to extend his contract which will keep him at the club for yet another season, according to 90nd stoppage. Although there were several rumors about his potential exit over the last few months, the Fijian has put an end to all those by signing a one-year contract extension with Odisha FC.

The 36-year-old joined the Kalinga Warriors in July 2023 from Bengaluru FC. Apart from clinching the 2022 Durand Cup title with the Blues, Krishna was also a part of the ATK squad that went on to win the 2019-20 ISL Cup Trophy by defeating Chennaiyin FC by a 3-1 margin in the final, which was held at Fatorda.

A record-breaking debut campaign for Roy Krishna with Odisha FC

The 2023-24 season of Indian football was not just a memorable debut campaign but also a record-breaking one for Roy Krishna with Odisha FC.

With 13 ISL goals to his name, he emerged as Odisha FC's highest goalscorer in a single season - a record which was held until last year by his attacking partner Diego Mauricio, who is also the club's current all-time leading goal scorer. Krishna's tally of 13 goals in the 2023-24 ISL was the same as that of the Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Roy Krishna also made a mark in Odisha FC's 2023-24 AFC Cup campaign contributing with two goals and as many assists. Overall, with 15 goals and six assists across competitions, he established himself as one of the vital cogs of Odisha FC's attack.

Given his immense experience, ISL familiarity, proven goal-scoring credentials, and title-winning track record, the contract extension will be a major boost for Sergio Lobera's men who are still trying their best to clinch the elusive ISL title.